“I am 10 years old: perfect couples” It has just come to an end with an impressive gala that took place this Saturday, April 23. Yes ok Alberto Mejia Y Daniel Reyes as Hector Laveo They were the winners of the season. Oriana Montero Y Sharik Arevaloduo that imitated Mon Laferte, They formed one of the favorite groups of viewers.

Oriana Montero, the eldest of the duo, spoke on networks about her participation in the reality show and thanked the support she received from her followers.

Oriana Montero: “It is God who gives victory”

Through his Instagram account, Oriana Montero He uploaded a short video in which he appears together with his partner Sharik Arevalo In an interview. The video in question moved the followers of the imitator, since it revealed the union between the two competitors.

“The battles of life are continuous and are not won by the strongest, but by the one who at no time doubts that it is God who gives victory. Thank you for his support during this beautiful and important stage for us. Sharik, you will always be my perfect match, ”he wrote in the description.

How did “I am 10 years old: perfect couples” end?

The duo made up of Oriana Montero Y Sharik Arevalo could not go to the last competition. Like them, Carlos Burga Y Luigi Cruzwho performed José José’s songs, were far from being crowned the best of the show.

However, Marian Diaz Y Fiorella Caballero (Laura Pausini)Y Alberto Mejia Y Daniel Reyes as Hector Lavoe They had the necessary support from the public and the jury to continue advancing and be the last two pairs to reach the last phase.

As is known, the voting public decided that Mejía and Reyes should be the winners. With this triumph, both singers became creditors of the prize of 15,000 soles.