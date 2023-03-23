Oriana Marzoli is one of the finalists of this edition of Big Brother VIP. During her adventure in Cinecittà she got very close to Daniele Dal Moro who was then disqualified from the game.

The reality show is drawing to a close after almost 6 months of stay and the authors, also to spice up the house, have brought in some of the contestants’ ex-boyfriends. With Martina Nasoni, Matteo Diamante, Ivana Mrazova and Gianluca Benincasa (who then did not enter due to an explicit complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office by Antonella Fiordelisi’s family), he also had to enter Ivan Gonzalez Oriana’s ex-boyfriend.

However, the Spanish model clarified on social media that he did not accept him to enter. “I take this opportunity to answer all those who ask me questions on this topic: I am not following the GF Vip, it is true that they have called me a lot to enter as a competitor in this edition. I’ve already had the experience once and for now I’ve decided not to do reality TV anymore. My place is where I am now” Ivan clarified.

Ivan is in fact an old acquaintance of reality shows both in Italy and in Spain. You participated in Men and women both Spanish and Italian version, Big Brother Vip passing through Supervivientes, Temptation Islanduntil The Fuerte Housea reality show in which he participated precisely in tandem with Oriana Marzoli.

Clash in the house between Oriana and Onestini

Oriana who yesterday had a tough fight with Onestini during the truth or dare game. It all happened after I lad he asked: “Do you win the GF or do you choose Daniele? what you choose will happen”. A doubt that Oriana didn’t like, who replied: “Everyone would like to win, but I really want both of them. I don’t like this thing you did.”