Over the last few hours Oriana Marzoli made his entrance to the Big Brother Vip. Although a few hours have passed since her debut on Canale 5, the gieffina has already shown that she has a nice temper. But do you know who her ex-boyfriend is? This is a well-known face on our TV. Let’s find out who it is.

The cast of contestantsi of Big Brother Vip widens. Among the new gieffins is Oriana Marzoli. The latter is 30 years old, she is originally from Caracas and is a well-known iVenezuelan nfluencer. Previously, the gieffina participated in many Spanish reality shows as an example Great Hermano, Supervivientes And Mujeres y Hombres.

Among his ex boyfriends one appears who is a well-known face in Italian television. In fact, after the turbulent relationship with Tony Spina, the 30-year-old she lived a love affair with Ivan Gonzalez. With the latter, the 30-year-old shared the experience in reality TV The Fuerte House. In the program, the two indulged in passion although they previously had a flirt.

Who is Ivan Gonzalez: Oriana Marzoli’s ex-boyfriend

Ivan Gonzalez has become a celebrity in Italy for having participated in Men and womento the Big Brother Vip it’s at Temptation Island. Many remember him for being the tempter by Valeria Marini in program conducted by Filippo Bisciglia.

Anyway, theirs love story dates back to some time ago. Now Oriana has made her entry as a single in the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini. In light of this, the possibility that a new love could be born in the most spied house in Italy. Meanwhile, the gieffina has already had some clash with some competitors.