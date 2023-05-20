On the occasion of an interview, Oriana Marzoli talks about her life after the GFVip

After living the experience at the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP, Oriana Marzoli he has taken over his daily life. On the occasion of an interview, the famous model became the protagonist of some unpublished statements of hers on her private life. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Oriana Marzoli was one of protagonists most loved and popular of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. The influencer has come one step away from victory but was defeated by Nikita Pelizon.

A few months after the end of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini, Oriana spoke on her own private life. In fact, it was granted ainterview in a Spanish TV channel. First it focused on criticisms who receives every day:

I read nonsense on social media.

Subsequently, the focus was switched to another subjector his personal life after the adventure al Big Brother VIP. Currently, Daniele Dal Moro’s girlfriend is unable to live in Italy since it does not have apermanent residence:

I don’t have a fixed home, this causes me a lot of stress even if I try not to show it. I have even come to neglect myself completely. But I have improved as a person and I think I am now a person with many feelings.

However, in addition to some difficulties, there are also positive news. Therefore, in recent days, the former gieffina has announced the new project in collaboration with Giaele De Donà and Micol Incorvaia. These were hers words: