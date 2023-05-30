Over the past few days, the news of the separation between Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro shocked all the fans of the former contestants of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. After the sensational outburst of the handsome Venetian on Instagram, the response from the Venezuelan model was not long in coming. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Lately, Daniele Dal Moro he let himself go to a harsh outburst on his Instagram profile. The former vippone has hurled heavy accusations against his fans who would have contributed to the break with Oriana Marzoli. It’s not all.

The former contestant of the seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP he would even make some insinuations about his ex-girlfriend’s suspicious behavior. In detail, you referred to a supposed meeting occurred at the home of Antonino Spinalbese after Alfonso Signorini’s party.

In light of this, the reaction of Oriana was inevitable. Therefore, she herself did not think twice about spreading the denial of the numerous rumors. These were hers words:

Because I’m a real woman, I won’t get into this crap game.

The truth is known by all our friends that we have in common. Those

with whom we hang out, who have experienced everything live. And I can

say, even a person who is not my friend knows, as I am

things really go.

Although a few days ago the person concerned had spent nice words on behalf of Daniele Dal Moro, this time I could not help but have her say version of events. Resounding was theintervention of which she also starred on Twitter: