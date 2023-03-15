Oriana Marzoli ends up in the crosshairs of controversy due to a bad gesture towards Nikita

During the most recent episode of the Big Brother VIP, Oriana Marzoli she became the protagonist of a sensational gesture towards Nikita Pelizon. In light of this, the Venezuelan model has ended up in the crosshairs of controversy and many users are asking for disqualification, although she is already a finalist. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

They continue to grow tensions in the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. During the last episode, Oriana Marzoli and Giaele De Donà had thrown themselves against each other Nikita Pelizon. Live, when the Trieste influencer nominated Oriana, the latter implemented a bad gesture in his regards.

In detail, the Venezuelan model mimicked a soccer for Nikita Pelizon. This is behavior that was followed by one laugh by Alfonso Signorini. Viewers could not help but notice this detail and needless to say that a general outrage.

Comments on social media against Oriana Marzoli

In light of what happened live, viewers raised many controversy Network. For example a user he wrote:

I still can’t believe that Signorini not only didn’t reproach Oriana’s mocking gesture (the kick in the air) towards Nikita, but that he even praised it. @Mediasetitalia do you want to continue to endorse bullying in prime time? #gfvip.

Someone else hurled heavy accusations against Alfonso Signorini who shouldn’t have cheered Oriana:

The first bully is her dear @alfosignorini I’m watching some videos since I haven’t seen the episode, and seeing that she laughs when Oriana makes the kick gesture towards Nikita… well, she should just be ashamed!

Instead, there are also those who ask for the immediate disqualification for the Venezuelan model, despite having already won the place in the the final: