The particular request to the fans at this moment is not easy for her.

Daniele Dal Moro and Oriana Marzoli they met in the house of Big Brother VIP and they fell in love. Too bad the couple was the first release since the last edition of the GF to break out.

In fact, a few days ago the two made it official that they are no longer together. A fan of Oriana took care of everything and sent him some screens in which Daniele is seen putting tactical likes on some photos of a girl he had recently started following on Instagram.

Source: web

Oriana rightly asked the boy for an explanation and from there the decisive quarrel and the break that at the moment seems incurable. Daniel himself entrusted to Twitter his outburst against the fans who apparently with this behavior are only creating problems for him.

“You just make me trouble. The GF is over and I, as always, do whatever the f*ck I want! Also because I remind you that it was YOU who got me disqualified. And I don’t care who says: but it wasn’t us, not everyone is like that, they are haters.. The only one who paid is me. And now you’ve gone fuck yourself! Bye” – he wrote.

A long and vulgar post that also caused him to be suspended from the social network and threatened with a lawsuit.

But she also vented on Twitter Oriana who asked her fans not to tag her anymore in videos and photos with Daniele because in this way they don’t help her but only feed her pain. Oriana has probably not yet metabolized this story and the less she sees things that remind him of Daniele, the better she is.

“Please don’t tag me in more love stuff on ig. It doesn’t help me okay? If you love me don’t do it, I’m not well. Thank you…” – he wrote.

It’s still: “The only thing I ask you is not to tag me in the videos with Daniele, I don’t care if there are people who support me more or more him. I don’t want you to take sides, I just want you not to tag me in certain things because I’m sick. […] I don’t think we’ll solve everything.”