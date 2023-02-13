In this seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP, Oriana Marzoli is one of the most popular competitors and talked about by the Italian public. Over the last few hours, the Venezuelan model has become the protagonist of a sensational gesture towards Antonino Spinalbese because of which the web has been indignant. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

There seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP never ceases to give great twists. This time to finish in the middle of the gossip it was Oriana Marzoli who couldn’t handle anger against Antonino Spinalbese.

The relationship between the Venezuelan model and Belen Rodriguez’s ex-boyfriend is getting more and more complicated. Some time ago, between the two was born a special bond and one expressed interest in the other. However, over time, it seems that something has gone wrong. Indeed, recently there was one stormy breakup which led to the pair drifting apart and clashing in a rowdy manner.

Over the past few weeks, the situation has degenerated to such an extent that the former hairstylist has said repented that he exposed himself to his roommate. Oriana was unable to handle the tensions and for this reason she became the author of a unexpected gesture which aroused theindignation of the web.

Will Oriana Marzoli be punished at GFVip?

While the gieffini were busy with the preparations, the model took a photo by Antonino Spinalbese and spat on it. He then smashed her to smithereens, threw her to the ground, and then stomped on her repeatedly. To witness the episode were Luca Onestini and Giaele De Donà who could not believe their eyes. Marzoli’s gesture generated theanger of Italian viewers who are now asking serious measures for the gieffina.