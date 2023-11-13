Over the last few hours, Oriana Marzoli has finally decided to address the issue of her separation with Daniele Dal Moro, revealing details that led to the breakdown of their relationship. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

This isn’t the first time Daniele Dal Moro and Oriana Marzoli separates: since the days of Big Brother VIPtheir love story It has been full of ups and downs. Over time, the complications have accumulated, leading to the recent decision to permanently end their relationship.

It was Dal Moro who spread theannouncement of the separation during a broadcast on Twitch, stating that Marzoli would have falsely accused him of various things. In any case, recently, Marzoli spoke out on this matter, connecting by telephone to the Spanish program to reveal the truth:

On Thursday I left his house with my 32kg suitcases and returned to Spain. Even if I didn’t say it, there were things I didn’t like. Infidelity? I want to believe not, or rather, I didn’t see anything with my own eyes, but there were other very unpleasant details. More things with a girl and even more.

The former competitor of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini revealed what the reasons which led to theyet another breakup:

How did I react to your live broadcast? I don’t like anything, I didn’t like what she is doing, the attitude and the words she used. I cry at home and wonder how she can say such strong things. He says I didn’t demonstrate? I left my mom, my house, my job and friends, everything and I went to Italy to be with him.

The breakup, therefore, was confirmed by both Oriana and Daniele Dal Moro, each with their own version of facts. This latest chapter in their troubled love story has attractedmedia attentionleaving room for conflicting interpretations of the situation.