After leaving the house of Big Brother VIP, Oriana Marzoli he is dedicating himself to his professional life. Therefore, in the last few hours, the former gieffina has announced wonderful news to all his fans. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Oriana Marzoli was one of protagonists most loved and popular of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. One step away from winning, the model was defeated by Nikita Pelizon who conquered the victory.

However, now she is focused on hers career. Among the major projects Oriana is working on is her first bikini caps in collaboration with “Sontèn”. to spread theannouncement was herself through a post published on her Instagram profile. These were her words:

Guys we’re finally here.. this is the first job I’ve dedicated myself to as soon as I left the GF’s house and I’m really happy to finally be able to show you! My bikini capsule for Sontèn is finally online.

Therefore, Daniele Dal Moro’s girlfriend communicated that she had collaborated with the brand “Sontèn” to give life to his first collection of costumes which sold out within a few hours. But what is the price some bikinis? The latter are available in various sizes and in various models.

In fact, as far as one-piece costumes are concerned, the latter are around 75 euros. Instead, as far as bikinis are concerned, they have a price that varies from 47 euros to 55 euros for the bands the triangles and come on 20 euros to 24 euros for briefs and Brazilian panties. It goes without saying that this project was greatly appreciated by all his fans who did not think twice about going to the site to send everything sold out.