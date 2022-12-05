This seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP never ceases to give great twists to Italian viewers. Recently to end up in the sights of the new on the net has been Oriana Marzoli who made a shocking statement that shocked the web. Let’s find out together what is happening in detail.

Over the past few weeks, the web has been talking about the relationship between Antonino Spinalbese and Oriana Marzoli inside the most spied on house in Italy. At first she seemed to be from tender between the two until the former hairdresser confessed that he was no longer interested in continuing the knowledge with the gieffina.

In fact, after a few night of passion under the covers, Belen Rodriguez’s ex-boyfriend communicated to gieffina not to feel anything for her. These were hers words:

Aesthetically it is obvious that I still like you and am fond of you. But I don’t think it can work between us, then never say never in life. Besides, I’ve never hidden from you that I feel good for Guinevere.

The report between the two it became complicated when Oriana discovered that the gieffino was speaking ill of her:

You make me look stupid. I’m fine with being friends, but don’t go around saying I’m not capable of deep speeches. I don’t want to pass for an idiot. If you don’t hear me talking about serious things it’s because after 5 minutes of talking you get up and leave. What you are doing is not cool.