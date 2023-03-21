Faced with the unexpected gesture of Daniele Dal Moro, the reaction of Oriana Marzoli was inevitable

Without any shadow of a doubt, Oriana Marzoli is one of the protagonists of this seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. After the expulsion of Daniele Dal Moro from the reality show, the Venezuelan model received an unexpected surprise. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the last few days, the production of the Big Brother VIP decided to delete Daniele Dal Moro. It’s about a decision unexpected that shocked all the tenants of the most spied on house in Italy, especially Oriana Marzoli.

Due to Dal Moro’s expulsion from the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini, the Venezuelan model is not experiencing one of the best moments of this experience. The woman was not even able to greet the former competitor of Men and women and for this reason she thought of writing him a letter which was then shared by Daniele himself on social media.

A few days after its release, Daniele started following Oriana on social media. The gieffina could not be aware of this but someone thought to inform her. In detail, a girl went outside the house of Big Brother VIP and yelled:

Oriana, Daniele is following you!

Right at this moment, Marzoli was in veneration while having a chat with Luca Onestini and Andrea Maestrelli. Needless to say its reaction it was accompanied by immense joy. In fact, once she caught the news she appeared a lot happy for the gesture by the handsome Venetian. Subsequently, turning to Luca Onestini, the woman exclaimed: