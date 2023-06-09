After finishing the experience at the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP, Oriana Marzoli is proposed as a contestant for another reality show. We are talking about the Spanish version of The island of the famous. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Oriana Marzoli was one of protagonists most loved and talked about of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the former gieffina has returned to the center of the gossip by way of a announcement shared by herself on her Instagram profile.

In detail, the former competitor of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini communicated to all of his fan which will soon land a supervientesthe Spanish version de The island of the famous:

Hi everyone! I can’t be here with you tonight, things are going very well here in Italy. You know how much I love Supervivientes and I’m sure the third time will be the right one. If I jump from the helicopter? Ok that’s great and I’ll make the rotisserie too. I like the physical tests and I will gladly do them. The only thing that scares me are mosquitos I have bad memories. Other than that, I can’t wait to leave. But how many days will I have to stay?

Oriana Marzoli on L’Isola dei Famosi: the official statement from Telecinco

Even the official site of “Telecinco” wanted to make a intervention regarding the matter. These are the words which can be read in the note:

Now it’s official, we can announce that Oriana Marzoli will be the next ghost of the past. Our commentator wants to jump out of the helicopter and ride the wheel of hell. Carlos Sobera has revealed the identity of the person who will travel with Alejandro Nieto to Honduras as a ghost from the past. And it’s really about her, the former tronista of Mujeres y Hombres y Viceversa.

According to the statements made in the press release, this is the third time for Oriana that she has tried to venture into Honduras. Daniele Dal Moro’s girlfriend had participated in the Spanish format in 2014 but had been forced to leave afterwards four days of survival: