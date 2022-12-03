Oriana Marzoli beats Antonino Spinalbese at GFVip, on the web there is controversy over his aggressiveness

Although he has recently joined the Big Brother VIP, Oriana Marzoli has become one of the most popular and talked about competitors inside the most spied on house in Italy. Over the last few days, the famous gieffina has shown aggressive behavior towards Antonino Spinalbese. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

After the sensational gaffe made with Antonino Spinalbese, Oriana Marzoli has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make the gieffina protagonist of a gossip it was there crazy night which also involved Belen Rodriguez’s ex-boyfriend.

The Venezuelan model appeared fully aggressive and violent against Antonino Spinalbese. It all started one night when the influencer raised his hands hands to beat up the former hairdresser. Give her images went viral on the net, gieffina can be seen slapping the tenant before going to bed.

It’s not all. Later, the Venezuelan squeezed his wrist and kicked him into the closet. It was a episode very violent that left all viewers speechless. In light of this, many have raised numerous controversy arguing that such behavior should be punished immediately.

Oriana Marzoli on Antonino Spinalbese: “I regret it”

Before this furious quarrel, Oriana Marzoli let herself go to a tough guy outburst with Luciano Punzo. The gieffina admitted that she regretted the relationship established with Antonino Spinalbese and that she should never have started this “knowledge” after closing a very important story with her ex-boyfriend for about three months. These were hers words: