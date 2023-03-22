It all happened in an off-air episode of the last episode.

In the last episode of Big Brother VIP an episode happened that saw the protagonist Oriana Marzoli that she was scolded by a program author. During an off-air the contestant was having an animated discussion with Nikita Pelizon when one of the insiders invited her to silence.

The video is going around the net especially on Twitter and suddenly the author is heard shouting for silence. Oriana was discussing with Nikita probably the elimination of Antonella Fiordelisi. However, Oriana pretended not to hear and continued her conversation with Nikita. So a voice from the director invited her once again to shut up. At that point she Oriana replied saying: “But why do I have to shut up? Phew” – before going to sit on the sofa with the others.

But shortly after, another recall occurred. Oriana, Micol and Giaele were talking on the sofa when the same author intervened again. “You must be silent” – he repeated.

An episode certainly not easy for Oriana after the disqualification of Daniele Dal Moro. Alfonso Signorini pointed out to the Venezuelan that the GF also saw his reaction to the game which then led to the young man’s disqualification.

Oriana now fears that until the final she will not receive any more news from Daniele. “My thought is there, I’m sure they won’t show me anything. Tavassi thinks so too, locked up here for 14 days without knowing anything” – he said after the episode, venting to Micol.

Meanwhile, Daniele vented on Twitter writing: “My desire to break down that fucking red door and break into the house” – complete with the hashtag #Oriana.