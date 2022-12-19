In this seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP, Oriana Marzoli is one of the most popular and talked about contestants on social media. Over the last few hours, gieffina has become the protagonist of a gossip after launching a very heavy accusation against Belén Rodriguez. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Oriana Marzoli e Antonino Spinalbese they could have become one couple celebrated this week’s edition of Big Brother VIP. However, after the former hairstylist decided to end theirs knowledge definitively, even the model has lost all hope of winning him back.

Now to make their own relationship even more complicated was the return of Geneva Lamborghini inside the most spied on house in Italy. The 30-year-old appears to be the only one who triggered the spark to Antonino Spinalbese.

In light of this, Marzoli let herself go to a tough guy outburst with Giaele De Donà talking about his relationship with Antonino and also bringing it up Belen Rodriguez. According to what was stated by gieffina, the Argentine model would have used the former haristylist. These were hers words:

Gross liar, because until a week ago he was with me under the covers after the episodes […] I also remember the phrases he said to me ‘Oriana you are too much, I can’t resist you’ […] Now try and pass me off as a 15-year-old girl who’s infatuated. It is not true that I thought I was already her girlfriend and future wife. He used me, like Belen used him! Tie, the karma. And the karma will be that I don’t want to see him anymore. I’m too happy.

Before the declarations of Marzoli the web it was unleashed by raising numerous controversy. As for the Argentine model, the latter has not yet replied to the matter. On the contrary, you preferred to remain silent and celebrate Argentina’s victory at the World Cup.