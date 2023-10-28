Oriana Fallaci’s nephew against Salvini: “You cannot use his name for the November 4 demonstration”

The demonstration “to defend the West” will not be able to use the name and image of Oriana Fallaci. This is the request of the nephew of the journalist and writer, who warned the organizers of the procession scheduled for November 4th in Milan, launched by the deputy prime minister and secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini. Demonstration, which according to Edoardo Perazzi’s lawyers, was “recently advertised as ‘In the name of Oriana Fallaci to defend the West'”

“Never, by her express will, has Mrs. Oriana Fallaci been associated in her life directly or indirectly with a party or a political leader, having always firmly claimed her independence as an indispensable element for carrying out her profession as a journalist and writer” , declared the lawyers of the nephew of the journalist who died in 2006, adding that “it is not appropriate for any political force (of any sign) to use the name and image of Oriana Fallaci to promote its own initiatives, thus damaging her professional reputation” .

The request is to “immediately and definitively cease any use of the name Oriana Fallaci in order to distinguish political initiatives” as well as her image and “immediately publish a press release” declaring that the demonstration is in no way associated with Oriana Fallacious. In the event “the aforementioned requests are not satisfied”, Perazzi intends to “urgently appeal to the judicial authority for the cessation of the illicit conduct and compensation for the damage suffered”, conclude the lawyers.

