Gabriel Oriali turns 70 (November 25): the world of Italian football wishes a midfielder who has made history, for his indomitable character, the desire to win and drag the team along. fromInter at the National where he was one of the heroes of the Spain ’82 World Cup with that winning ride, punctuated by goals from Paolo Rossi and not only, who brought the blues of Enzo Bearzot to beat theMaradona’s Argentina (2-1 epic Gentile in man marking on Dieguito and a stratospheric Bruno Conti: as in all those matches on the other hand), the Brazil of Zico and Socrates (3-2), the Poland by Zibi Boniek in the semifinals (2-0) and the historic victory in final against Germany (3-1 from Pablito’s goal to Tardelli’s scream, up to Spillo Altobelli’s exclamation point). The training of that dream night at the Bernabeu (with the president Sandro Pertini in the gallery to celebrate, the pipe on the right hand, the fingers that score 3 as the goals and at his side King Juan Carlos and the German Chancellor Helmut Kohl)? Zoff, Gentile, Cabrini, Bergomi, Collovati, Scirea, Conti, Tardelli, Rossi, Oriali, Graziani (8′ Altobelli, 89′ Causio). Happy birthday Lele Oriali, let’s go tell the 70th anniversary of a football legend.



Oriali turns 70: the 1982 World Cup in Spain won with Italy, Euro 2020 with Mancini and Inter in the heart

Lele Oriali celebrates 70 years: current Coordinator of Mancini national team, World Champion in Spain 1982was born in Como on November 25, 1952. A career as a footballer and more, studded with successes: his debut in Serie A with theInter aged 18 in the 1970/71 Scudetto season, won two championships, two Italian Cups, 392 matches in Serie A and 43 goals. Oriali is one of the best-known faces in the world of Italian football, he was a banner of Inter, with which he played throughout the 70s until 1983. He then ended his career at Fiorentina. But his greatest success is obviously the World Cup won with Italy as the absolute protagonist. And he was also a protagonist at Euro 2020 when Italy wins the Euroepo championship by conquering Wembley (beating England in the final on penalties) and Oriali is assistant to coach Roberto Mancini.

The Italian national team world champion at the World Cup in Spain 82:

Zoff, Graziani, Bergomi, Scirea, Collovati, Gentile; Conti, Rossi, Oriali, Cabrini, Tardelli

(photo by Lapresse)

Oriali turns 70 inspired a “Life as a halfback” by Ligabue and a life with the Inter shirt

Lele Oriali it is also famous for being the inspiration for one of the most famous Italian songs. In fact it is mentioned in the text of “A life as a halfback” by Luciano Ligabue, great Nerazzurri fan. As a footballer he was one of the strongest performers in that role, also gifted with an excellent sense of goal. All thanks topurchase of the card by Inter for 100 thousand lire, when he was just 13 years old. But in the distant 60s Oriali did not expect to break into the world of football, so much so that he began working as a barber’s boy. In his life full of successes, he married Delia and has four daughters: Veronica, Valentina, Francesca and Federica. One of his footballer nicknames was Piper, conceived by Gianni Brera who compared his perseverance to a brand of champagne.

Oriali – Juventus Inter 3 3 of the championship 82-83 (Lapresse)



After his career as a footballer, Oriali began his career as a manager general manager of Solbiatese, where he managed to take the team from the Amateurs to the C2. It has been since 1994 general manager of Bolognawinning two promotions: one from C1 to B in 1995, and one in 1996 from B to A. In 1988 he moved to Parma as manager of the technical and sporting area: during his stay in gialloblù the team won the UEFA Cup against Marseille, the Italian Cup against Fiorentina and reached 4th place in the league, which allowed the ducals to take part in the 1999/2000 Champions League preliminaries. In June 1999 he returned to Inter, where he worked for eleven years as manager of the technical area, market consultant and intermediary between team and management. With the Nerazzurri club, from 1999 to 2010, won 5 scudetti, 3 Italian cups, 3 Italian Super Cups and a Champions League. On 25 August 2014, the president of the FIGC Carlo Tavecchio appointed Oriali team manager of the National Ain place of Gigi Riva, who resigned in 2013. After supporting Antonio Conte at the 2016 European championshipis also confirmed by the technical management of Gian Piero Ventura and Roberto Mancini, assuming the role of coordinator of the National A; as Head of Delegation he also follows Luigi Di Biagio’s Under 21 team at the 2017 European Championship in Poland.

