Former president says that “fight for positions” makes the current government the “home of mother Joana”
the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called the President’s negotiations Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for the so-called ministerial mini-reform of a “true orgy”. The government articulates to accommodate in ministries and positions of the 2nd echelon Centrão parties, which seek to enter the base of the PT management, such as PP and Republicans.
“I see a veritable orgy about positions. ‘Ah, such a party will take this position, it will take that one, there will be a reform’. And most television people smile. ‘It’s part of the rules of the game. It’s normal. It’s a democratic game. It’s the party demonstrating its strength’”, he said. The statement was given in interview to the YouTube channel “I Updated You” recorded on August 1st and published this Sunday (13.Aug.2023).
Watch (59s):
Bolsonaro stated that the “argument” for positions in the current government “it became ‘Mother Joana’s house’”. According to the former president, the situation “it is very bad for governance”. He also argued that ministers should have technical knowledge.
“The minister, he cannot be a person who is completely neophyte about the matter. He has to have knowledge of the subject and nowadays he doesn’t. I won’t name names here because I have to name almost everyone”he said.
For the former president, “the profile” of the current ministers of the Lula government is “very similar” to the heads of the 1st echelon from 2003 to 2016, during the first 2 terms of Lula and the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT). “You cannot make a new cake with the same ingredients. And the people go thirsty to the pot”he stated.
Read below other statements by Bolsonaro to the Te Actualizei channel:
- armored cars and squid: “A former president is entitled to 8 cars. I confess that when I was a deputy, I thought it was exaggeration. But in my particular case, I can’t go to the bakery because of the harassment and also because of the possibility of another lawsuit. Because if the press is against me, Lula doesn’t sleep without talking about me all day, it’s a sign that we’re bothering him. If I were a mané, so to speak, as that minister (Barroso) said, they would not be giving.”
- COAF reports: “My whole life, my whole family, leaking data from Coaf. One more time now. The MP was against the question of the search and seizure of my house. ‘It was to get my vaccine card’. Everyone knows I didn’t get the vaccine. It was to pick up the phone.”
- fuel prices: “There really is a ticking time bomb on the oil issue. […] The signal now is that Petrobras will have to readjust the price of fuel.”
- Elections in the US and Argentina: “O (Donald) trump back, in my opinion.” It is “I was in a city in São Paulo the month before last and there was an Argentine there who has been in Brazil for 20 years. And he said he’s going to vote because this (Javier) Milei is kind of crazy, just like I was.”
- pandemic management: “Pandemic it’s good you don’t talk too much because then it’s almost a crime. What happens: I fought for the doctor’s autonomy. No one knew about the disease, so let the doctor solve it.”
- municipal elections: “We are going to invest in municipal elections. I will participate, if I am in physical condition, I will participate a lot. And the big game will be 26 (2026) […] We will have at least one candidate in each state. And with the number 222. The whole of Brazil […] We will handpick these people.”
- Presidential elections: “I don’t know how I’m going to be at 26, if I’m going to remain ineligible or not. A lot can happen, but, you can be sure, I’m ineligible, I think I’ll work a lot harder than eligible. You’ll have to choose a reasonable, good name. So that he assumes and does not betray. When 1 senator, 2, half a dozen (deputies) feds betray, then, you can take it. Now, a president has to step up and take it seriously.”
#Orgy #Bolsonaro #Lulas #negotiations #Centrão
