Former president says that “fight for positions” makes the current government the “home of mother Joana”

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called the President’s negotiations Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for the so-called ministerial mini-reform of a “true orgy”. The government articulates to accommodate in ministries and positions of the 2nd echelon Centrão parties, which seek to enter the base of the PT management, such as PP and Republicans.

“I see a veritable orgy about positions. ‘Ah, such a party will take this position, it will take that one, there will be a reform’. And most television people smile. ‘It’s part of the rules of the game. It’s normal. It’s a democratic game. It’s the party demonstrating its strength’”, he said. The statement was given in interview to the YouTube channel “I Updated You” recorded on August 1st and published this Sunday (13.Aug.2023).

Watch (59s):

Bolsonaro stated that the “argument” for positions in the current government “it became ‘Mother Joana’s house’”. According to the former president, the situation “it is very bad for governance”. He also argued that ministers should have technical knowledge.

“The minister, he cannot be a person who is completely neophyte about the matter. He has to have knowledge of the subject and nowadays he doesn’t. I won’t name names here because I have to name almost everyone”he said.

For the former president, “the profile” of the current ministers of the Lula government is “very similar” to the heads of the 1st echelon from 2003 to 2016, during the first 2 terms of Lula and the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT). “You cannot make a new cake with the same ingredients. And the people go thirsty to the pot”he stated.

Read below other statements by Bolsonaro to the Te Actualizei channel: