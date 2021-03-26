Five people were injured in a frontal collision in Órgiva yesterday morning, near the end of the bridge, next to the tunnel on the A-348.

The accident occurred moments before 12.30h, which was when the emergency number 112 received an alert from witnesses.

The Guardia Civil and an ambulance, as well as the Local Police, were despatched to the scene. Two of the injured occupants of the cars involved in the car crash had to be taken to the General Hospital in Granada (PTS) and the other three to Hospital Santa Ana in Motril.

The traffic on this busy road, which is the main Alpujarra road, had to be interrupted whilst the two stricken cars were removed.

There was another accident up in the Alpujarra the day before, Wednesday the 24th, in Capileira resulting in a death.

The accident took place around midday on the Way of the Sierra, 300 meters from the village where the vehicle concerned left the lane, turning over.

When the ambulance arrived there was nothing that the could do for the victim as he had died in the act.

