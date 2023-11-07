The heirs of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi have declared war on his numerous mistresses. They want to evict the approximately 20 women who still live in his apartments and mansions.

During his lifetime, the politician not only gave his former mistresses housing, but also provided them with a monthly salary. According to the official version, in this way he helped women who suffered because of his sex scandals. His opponents believed that this was payment for silence and even lies. Otherwise, sex scandals could easily develop into another criminal case.

2500 euros per month Berlusconi’s mistresses received

Until the case came to trial, Berlusconi listened to gossip about his love affairs with undisguised pride. In his later years, the politician liked to tell an anecdote about a sociological survey that was allegedly conducted among Italian women. When asked if they wanted to have sex with Berlusconi, 30 percent said “yes” and the rest said “What, again?”

Sometimes his intemperance led to problems, but the politician always managed to get out. In 2009, he was suspected of having an affair with an underage model, but that time he managed to avoid trial. Two years later, he nevertheless became a defendant in the case. It was then alleged that his mistress was a 17-year-old Moroccan dancer. Berlusconi was eventually sentenced to seven years in prison, but the sentence was later overturned. Another trial is going on right now.

Many of the women whom Berlusconi sheltered participated in his trials and testified in his favor. According to prosecutors, this is what they received their salaries for. In this case, the reluctance of Berlusconi’s children to support this harem is understandable: he no longer needs it, much less they.

Dancer Karima El Mahroug, in connection with whom Berlusconi was suspected Photo: Dominic Ebenbichler/Reuters

Berlusconi hosted sex parties at his mansion

The circumstances of his acquaintance with his second wife, actress Veronica Lario, speak most eloquently about Berlusconi’s passions. He first saw her when she performed topless in a Milan theater.

People who knew Berlusconi well claim that his strict mother did not allow him to develop fully. She died when the politician was 71 years old. After that, he finally lost control and stopped holding back even in public. One day, during a trip to the site of a devastating earthquake, he took a break from examining the ruins to talk with an attractive girl.

“Is it okay if I touch the signora?” – Berlusconi asked in front of officials and journalists

Almost everyone knew about the sex parties at Berlusconi’s mansion. Following the example of his good friend, Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, he called them “bunga-bunga”. “It seemed to me that I had seen something, but 20 girls for one man – I had never seen anything like this,” one of the participants later said.

At one of the trials, it was alleged that the invited girls danced a striptease, having previously dressed up as nuns, nurses, police officers and even famous personalities – for example, US President Barack Obama or football player Ronaldinho. After the party, Berlusconi would choose one of them and spend the night with her.

Silvio Berlusconi jokes about “bunga-bunga” with participants of an official event Photo: Max Rossi/Reuters

Berlusconi traded his wife for a mistress half his age

In 2010, Berlusconi’s wife announced that she was tired of tolerating his relationships with minors and filed for divorce. One of the children in question was 17-year-old Karima El Mahroug, the same Moroccan dancer who almost landed him behind bars.

When she was detained for stealing a bracelet worth several thousand euros, Berlusconi personally called the police and lied that her uncle was Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak

The girl was released, but after that the prosecutor’s office turned to Berlusconi himself. He denied the accusations and claimed that bunga bunga were just “fine dining”. Nevertheless, investigators managed to compile a list of 33 young women who participated in the parties, hoping to break into television. They claimed that they received money for sex with the politician.

Despite the criminal prosecution, Berlusconi did not lose heart and, in between orgies, maintained an affair with Francesca Pascale, his official mistress. They met when she was 20 years old and he was 69. The girl headed the Neapolitan fan club of the politician, and then worked at his campaign headquarters.

When Berlusconi divorced Veronica Lario, Pascale persuaded him every day to marry her and even bought a wedding dress. Instead, he took a second mistress, who was even younger. Member of the Italian Parliament Marta Fascina moved into his villa before he broke up with Pasquale. Francesca was the last to know about this, when it was already written about in the newspapers.

Silvio Berlusconi and Francesca Pascale Photo: Alessandro Bianchi / Reuters

Berlusconi promised houses and millions of euros to his mistresses, but did not keep his word

A year later, Berlusconi and Fashina played a symbolic wedding. There were no officials or a priest, but the Deputy Minister of Culture of Italy, Vittorio Zgarbi, famous for the phrase “insight is necessary for understanding,” was present.

After Berlusconi’s death, Fashina inherited 100 million euros and still lives in the mansion where they staged the bunga bunga. The politician also hopes to evict her children

One of Berlusconi’s former lovers, 45-year-old Barbara Guerra, said that he promised to give her a house as soon as the trial was over. According to her, she has an audio recording in which the politician says: “I swear on my five children, you will get the house for use immediately, and as soon as the trial is over and the lawyers give the go-ahead, I will transfer it to your name.”

Alessandra Sorcinelli, another Berlusconi mistress facing eviction, claims she was promised three million euros. This, according to her, is also confirmed by audio recordings. She did not have time to receive the money and now she is unlikely to receive it: her records have no legal force.

Everything rests on the goodwill of the children of politics, and it seems to have almost dried up. Guerra claims she was not even allowed to visit Berlusconi in hospital. “If they decide to revoke our agreement, then they are not respecting the will of someone who is no longer with us,” Sorcinelli says.