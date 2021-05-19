Now even justice believes him. “We absolutely believe that Silvio Berlusconi he is seriously ill, affected by a severe pathology, as stated in the medical certificates and the consultations carried out ”. It was affirmed by the prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano in the process “Ruby Ter” for bribes to silence witnesses, which is carried out in Milan against il Cavaliere and 28 other defendants.

Berlusconi was three times Prime Minister of Italy. He is one of the great tycoons of the country and czar of private TV. Very wealthy, with a declared fortune of eight billion euros, he was the undisputed protagonist for twenty years of Italian political life.

Berlusconi suffered accusations of having had sexual relations with at least one younger, known to all as Ruby Heartstrider, which cost him a seven-year prison sentence later overturned by a plea of ​​judicial innocence on appeal.

Mountains of money

The current cause is also focused on the mountain of money that Berlusconi would have paid many young women and Ruby herself to support Mouth closed.

Combo is file dated April 23, 2013 of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and young Moroccan Karima El Marough. Photo: EFE

Before the courts of Milan, Berlusconi, who has turned 84 and continues to be the leader of Forza Italia, the center-right mega-party reduced by the decline to 7-8% of the electoral force, has already dodged seven times the calls to testify in the so-called “Ruby Ter”, in which he is accused of corruption and other crimes.

The doctors of the “Cavaliere” (no more, the title of Knight of Labor was taken away after the first judicial conviction), maintain that his health is very fragile. The accusers have come to accept the justifications that many held they were pretexts. Not.

Health problems

Berlusconi suffers from heart problems that have worsened since a heart valve had to be changed five years ago. Last Septembercoronavirus-vez-salve-_0_Wg810tC8z.html “target =” _ blank “> he was caught by the coronavirus and contracted double pneumonia, which for many is the precursor to death, but he was saved.

Wear a pacemaker to keep your heart rate up. Her doctors at the San Raffaelle Hospital say the virus continues to cause her problems.

In April he was hospitalized for 24 days. He left and returned to the San Raffaelle. In his magnificent mansion in Arcore, in the suburbs of Milan, the scene of some of his worldly adventures with young girls That had worldwide repercussion when he was the head of the government, a hospital has been set up for an exclusive patient, equipped with all the machinery and what is necessary to cure him.

This Thursday the court must decide whether to accept the prosecutors’ proposal: to temporarily separate the Berlusconi case from the other defendants, “who have the right to be prosecuted in reasonable times.”

The court could decide to give Berlusconi up to 90 days’ leave for the “Absolute rest” that the doctors claim and thus unblock the paralyzed process every time the magnate had to testify before the magistrates.

Berlusconi’s festivities

These ups and downs have returned to the collective memory a chain of scandals driven by Berlusconi’s vocation to gather many young women in his magnificent residences, when he was at the peak of power.

The young Moroccan Karima el-Mahroug, nicknamed Ruby. Photo: AP

The end of the cold war liquidated the Italian communist party but also the Christian democracy, which had starred in the postwar period. Berlusconi, a construction entrepreneur who wanted to create a television empire and succeeded, launched himself into the political arena and in a few years disheartened his rivals, he earned a leading place in national history. The first of his three terms as prime minister started in 1994.

The string of scandals “in crescendo” broke out on the night of May 27, 2010, when Karima el Mahroug, a spirited and unprejudiced 17-year-old young woman, was arrested in Milan, accused by other young people who frequented the nightlife of the great nightclubs, of having stolen a valuable watch.

Karima was Ruby, a Moroccan, who was lost and managed to call her friend Silvio, who was in Paris for an international meeting. Berlusconi mobilized government officials that they assured the police that Ruby was the niece of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

He quickly put pressure on the higher echelons of the police and the prefecture of Milan, who felt that the head of the government had to be defeated. Ruby came out at dawn. A friend of Berlusconi was waiting for her.

Karima El Mahroug, known as Ruby. (AP)

The case was made public by a journalistic investigation and the great scandal broke out. Berlusconi and other characters were found to be participating in festicholas with young girls at the Arcore residence where Silvio resides.

Later it was learned that the premier magnate had also summoned through an intermediary girls who were traveling from the southern city of Bari to the Berlusconian residence in Rome, in the Grazioli Palace, four blocks from the government headquarters.

Putin’s “bed”

It was learned of new festicholas and of an object very commented by the girls for its dimensions. They called her the putin’s bed, because it was huge and the Russian leader had given it to his close friend (until today) Silvio Berlusconi. The girls took photos of each other and also kept those of Putin’s bed, which gave so much to talk about.

Villa Certosa. Photo: AFP

In addition to Arcore in Milan and the Grazioli Palace in Rome, another residence worthy of the Thousand and One Nights hit the stage. The magnificent Villa Certosa on the island of Sardinia. The press recorded that there were wild parties, undressed night dances, so many young girls and the final surprise that Berlusconi gave in the early morning: the eruption of an artificial volcano, spectacle that amazed the guests.

The stories and scandals accumulated, ended in processes that reached their greatest impact in the case of Ruby Heartbeat, who today is only known to have dissolved from notoriety with great economic prosperity, who married and had a son.

The girls baptized “Daddy” to Berlusconi. All those who accepted the close encounters that included, according to the accusations, exhibitions and sexual exchanges, asked “Papi” for something. Money, opportunities in private television dominated by the three networks of the head of the government. There were two who asked for an apartment. There were a couple of terrible twins who made themselves pay well.

The young Moroccan Karima El-Marough accompanied by the Austrian businessman Richard Lugner, in 2011. Photo: EFE

When the stories were complicated by court investigations, Berlusconi had to commission his personal accountant, Giuseppe Spinelli, to lto management of the girls.

2,500 euros not to mention every time



Spinelli paid them 2,500 euros per time to keep their mouths shut. In some cases the prices became more salty. When Spinelli was called to testify, he failed to justify himself that that day should be vaccinated against the virus.

Berlusconi resigned from his third term in 2011 with the national economy in much trouble, and began a long decade of decline accompanied by old age and a trail of judicial processes, which prohibited him from holding positions in the Italian Parliament and enduring sentences for tax evasion, corruption and the consequences of the unbridled festicholas, which received the popular name of bunga bunga.

The death of a model

There was a tragedy of contours never clarified. The model Imane Fadil, also Moroccan, witness to Berlusconi’s adventures with Ruby Heartbeat, was summoned by a Milan court in 2011 and for nine years “I have always told the truth”.

The model Imane Fadil. Photo: AP

Imane testified in the three processes led by Silvio and Ruby. The Moroccan model’s statements were compromising and she maintained that the pressures were unbearable. She looked emaciated and sad.

In mid-February 2019 she was admitted to the Humanitas hospital in Milan, where he died a month later “between excruciating pain”, as stated by a Milanese prosecutor who opened an investigation into his strange death.

If on Thursday the court accepts the request of the prosecutors and gives Berlusconi a 90-day vacation to move the process forward, the question is whether these fairs will be healthy for the aging and sick tycoon, but who remains one of the protagonists of Italian political life.

Berlusconi is currently MEP in the European Parliament and his views influence conservative politicians in the 27 EU countries.

But the judicial machine keeps running and several sentences await you, among them the one in Milan, which must or should not condemn him for his “non sancta” relationship with Ruby and the stories of the festicholas bunga bunga. The court cases in which he is involved could cost him up to an aggregate of eleven years in prison, according to the sums of some chroniclers.

Rome, correspondent