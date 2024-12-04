The World Association for Sexual Health (WAS) remembers that “sexual pleasure is a fundamental part of sexual rights considered as human rights.” However, the situation is very different between men and women. According to the study ‘Differences in Orgasm Frequency Among Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Heterosexual Men and Women in a US National Sample(‘Differences in orgasm frequency between gay, lesbian, bisexual, and heterosexual men and women in a US national sample’), 95% of heterosexual men usually-always orgasmed during intimate sexual relations . This percentage drops to 65% in the case of heterosexual women.

When orgasm is not achieved regularly or when it becomes a systemic issue, attention must be paid. We talk about it with Arola Pochsexologist of the social network to explore sexuality Wyylde.

-What is the orgasmic gap?

It is the difference in the number of times that heterosexual women and men reach orgasm in their relationships. A study was carried out in which it was found that heterosexual men reached 95% orgasm in their sexual relations while heterosexual women reached 65%. There is a 30% difference sometimes and that is what is considered the orgasmic gap. It affects heterosexuals, since in other orientations there is not this marked difference.









-What is it due to?

The difference is basically due to the sexual culture we have, the sexual education we have received that places men’s pleasure as a higher priority and women’s pleasure is relegated to the background; which also places intercourse as the center of sexual practices as if it were the most important thing, when it is a practice that gives a lot of pleasure in the case of men and, in the case of women, perhaps a little less.

It also has to do with the lack of self-knowledge in the case of women. In the end everything derives from that differentiated sexual education that we have received. Things are changing but these beliefs that cause this gap are still dragging on.

-And is that difference reducing with the new generations? 30 years ago, it was even normalized for them not to reach orgasm, that something ‘would happen to them’…

There is a study that tells us that this orgasmic gap is maintained in all generations. Yes, there are changes, of course. It is not the same 30 years ago as it is now. Things are changing at the level of sexual education, how women understand our pleasure and sexuality, but it seems that there is still a long way to go. New platforms appear that can help us explore our sexuality in a more free way, such as Wyylde, where you can find people like you, who are at that point of getting rid of complexes, expressing their tastes…

-What role does sexual education have?

Sexual education is the tool we have to change all these things so that we have another idea of ​​what sexuality is. That we women place pleasure at the center, that we have that security to be able to say what we like, how we like it. Let’s expand the vision we have of sexuality and sexual practices, let’s promote self-knowledge.

-If the parents don’t have it, neither do the children… How can this vicious circle be broken?

Just because fathers and mothers have not had this sexual education does not mean that they cannot give it. In the end, the important thing is to realize that sexual education is important, necessary and that, in the end, although there are shortcomings, there are also many resources and information that can be obtained to be able to transmit that sexual education to sons and daughters and help them. to have another vision of sexuality. Furthermore, sexual education does not only come from families. It can also be done at school and complemented, as well as what is given at home.

-Betting on self-knowledge and sexual self-exploration to reduce the orgasmic gap. As time goes by, do couples change what they like?

Depends. There are couples that do and others that don’t. The important thing is that there is good communication and trust to be able to propose this evolution because each person will evolve to one side or another, to be able to share it and to be able to evolve together as a couple and that this sexuality also advances and evolves, being satisfactory for all parties. The important thing, communication and complicity.

-And about self-exploration. Are women still the ones who explore themselves the least?

Self-exploration and discovering what we like in sexuality is essential, for both men and women. But yes, women may not know each other as much… perhaps because of that sexual education that we have received where our sexuality has not been as important as in the case of men. That’s why we continue to explore ourselves less, but yes, if we want to enjoy full sexuality, we have to know what we like, how we like it, and then allow ourselves to explore it.

-Can intimate relationships not be coitocentric? As?

Intimate relationships, of course, may not be coitocentric, understanding that sex is not only in the genitals, that we have more body, skin, mind… which can lead us to fantasize and allowing us to give rise to other types of practices outside of intercourse that They can be very pleasant.

-Does this coitocentrism also predominate in the new generations?

The new generations also continue to be very focused on intercourse because in the end it is the social culture we have regarding sexuality and what continues to be transmitted.

-Is trust the main ingredient in relationships? Would you add others?

Trust is the basis of every relationship and will be built thanks to honesty, respect and communication.