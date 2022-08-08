The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued a decision to organize work in mobile slaughterhouses with the aim of enhancing the public’s benefit from this service and expanding safe slaughter options according to regulatory requirements, especially in areas where there are no permanent slaughterhouses, as well as in events and occasions that require a safe slaughter service.

Director General of the Authority Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri stressed that issuing a decision regarding mobile slaughterhouses and setting requirements for their work represents an important part of the Authority’s strategy to enhance the bio-security system and get rid of indiscriminate slaughter operations. It also increases the slaughter service options available to citizens and residents in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, especially in areas that do not Permanent slaughterhouses are available in them or during events and festivals that require the presence of this service.

He explained that slaughtering in regular slaughterhouses takes into account the requirements of biosecurity in a way that enhances public health, as the slaughtering process and the preparation of carcasses takes place in a clean and safe environment through veterinary examination before and after slaughter, and the provision of qualified and licensed butchers to practice this profession, in addition to proper handling and disposal of slaughter residues securely to ensure that biosecurity requirements are met.

The decision stipulates that operators of mobile slaughterhouses that practice the activity of slaughtering animals and preparing their meat must obtain a commercial license from the competent authority and a no-objection certificate from the authority before practicing mobile slaughterhouses. In addition to illustrations of right and wrong practices in mobile slaughterhouses.

Within the requirements of the infrastructure of mobile slaughterhouses, the decision indicated the need for the slaughterhouse design to fulfill the requirements of separating the different stages and processes before, during and after slaughter and cooling, with the need to provide places designated for separating and preserving waste and waste until disposal, in addition to allocating a site for slaughtered animals that do not comply with health requirements until they are disposed of. In a safe manner, it is also required that the mobile slaughterhouse meet the requirements of animal welfare in terms of smooth movement, provision of a source of electric current and a permanent source of potable water, and a mobile enclosure that is easy to install and dismantle, dedicated and sufficient to accommodate and shelter different animals until the veterinarian conducts a pre-slaughter examination, provided that it is Equipped with a corridor before entering the slaughter hall for medical examination of the animal before slaughter in case of movement, in addition to providing a refrigerated room or a small refrigerator to keep the carcasses in case they are delayed from the customer, or cork boxes with ice to fulfill the cooling requirement when delivering the carcass to the customer.

As for the requirements of operational practices, the decision stipulates the need to provide appropriate facilities to ensure the effectiveness of cleaning operations, and to maintain an appropriate level of personal hygiene, taking into account the use of personal protective equipment, including protective clothing, gloves and masks when dealing with animals. The decision also stipulates the need to train workers to follow Good health practices based on food safety regulations and periodic disposal of waste without negative impact on the surrounding environment.

