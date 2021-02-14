His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Decision No. (2) of 2021 regarding the regulation of the profession of marriage mediators in Ras Al Khaimah.

The articles of the decision stipulate that a register shall be established in the court to register intermediaries, and no person may practice the profession of mediation in marriage alone or with others, and the form of the register and its data, the procedures for registration therein, and the certificates issued by the court through it, and the committee shall be competent to receive requests for registering intermediaries In the register, examination, examination and personal interview of applicants for registration.

Those who are registered in the register are required to be a citizen of the state, not be less than 30 years old at the time of registration, be married or previously married, and be of good conduct and reputation, and have not been sentenced in a criminal or disciplinary manner for a matter that violates honor or trust even if it is returned He is to be considered, and to be familiar with the provisions of the Personal Status Law, in particular the provisions of marriage and divorce and what is related to them, and to pass the tests and the personal interview conducted by the committee, and a person who practices the profession among non-citizens may be excluded from the first condition by a decision of the President.

The fifth article stipulates that applications for registration in the registry shall be submitted, accompanied by documents that prove the fulfillment of the conditions of registration, and the committee may request clarifications or documents that it deems necessary to decide on the application, and the period of registration is two years and may be renewed for similar periods based on an application submitted during the last month from the date of the end of the registration. .

According to the decision, the court collects a fee of 3000 dirhams for registering the broker in the registry, and 1000 dirhams for renewing the registration, and the mediator must write the mediation agreement with his clients according to the form approved by the committee, and provide a suitable place for clients to get acquainted with the office headquarters, or hold dating sessions at the home of the fiancée Or one of her first-degree relatives, or in the place agreed upon by the suitors, and the commitment in his work to honor, honesty and values ​​of society, and not to divulge secrets and personal information that he had access to by virtue of his profession, and not to combine the profession with the work of the authorized person.

The committee may cancel the registration if the broker loses one of the conditions for registration in the registry, and the trade license is not renewed with the competent authority for two consecutive years, and the decision to cancel the cancellation may be appealed to the president and his decision is final, and if the grievance is rejected, the registration may not be renewed except with new procedures.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

