The Federal Decree-Law on “Regulating Labor Relationships” sets out several obligations between the two parties to the labor relationship, the first of which is the obligations of the employer towards the worker, most notably the obligation to provide adequate housing, provide means of protection and prevention, as well as work to train workers and develop their skills, and ensure enhancing their knowledge of their rights and duties labor, and other obligations.

As for the worker’s obligations towards the employer, they include performing work during the specified times, adhering to good behavior and morals, maintaining work secrets, striving to develop functional skills, commitment not to work for another employer, vacating the labor housing within a month from the end of the work contract, and other obligations .

The decree-law also regulates the controls and requirements for the termination of employment contracts, in a manner that guarantees the rights of its parties, and the amendments contained in the decree, and made to the law regulating labor relations, have strengthened the controls for the employment of juveniles, as well as with regard to the entitlements of the deceased worker, and requirements for occupational care and safety, and other controls that guarantee the rights of Both sides of the relationship work in a balanced manner.



