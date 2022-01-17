The Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain issued a circular regarding the regulation of government work in local departments with the remote work system under emergency and exceptional circumstances.

The circular stipulates the implementation of the remote work system by 70% of employees in local departments whose job duties do not require presence at the workplace, and 30% of employees are present at the workplace and whose nature of work requires the necessity to be present at the workplace, until The end of this January.

The circular comes within the framework of preventing the Corona virus and maintaining the safety of society, and in a manner that supports the continuation of work flow and efficiency.

The circular stressed the importance of the commitment of all local departments to the precautionary measures related to physical distancing between employees, and the readiness of offices and their preparation to receive employees and auditors in accordance with preventive measures.



