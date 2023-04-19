Summer is approaching, which rhymes with… outdoor dinners, evenings with friends, barbecues and obviously a few more cheats. But what if we told you that there is a way to organize a dinner with friends by creating a tasty but at the same time healthy and balanced menu?

Menu for a dinner with friends: some advice

Organize one dinner with friends it’s always a special occasion, but choosing a menu can often become a challenge; with our tips you can say goodbye to stress and enjoy the fun!

First of all it is important to consider the practicality of the dishes to be cooked; opting for easy-to-share recipes such as quiches, rice salads or focaccias can be a winning choice, as you save time and don’t need to reheat them… they’re also perfect because they create a convivial and informal atmosphere. If, on the other hand, you want to focus on a great classic, pizza is certainly an excellent choice. However, it is good to consider that there is a risk that it will arrive cold or late, so it is important to plan the times well and contact the restaurant in advance to avoid unwanted surprises.

Do you prefer to cook but don’t have the fame as a chef? A fresh and innovative alternative could be to focus on the HelloFresh menus, a service that allows you to order a personalized box indicating the number of diners and selecting the desired recipes. No waste: HelloFresh will take care of the shopping for you and portion the ingredients so that you can prepare your favorite recipes in peace … you will also have a step-by-step guide to prepare the dishes. In short, a valuable cook assistant that you should consider!

Opting for light and healthy dishes can be a winning choice, as it allows you to avoid the feeling of heaviness after dinner and to fully enjoy the evening in company; last but not least, take into consideration the dietary needs of the guests: if there are allergies, particular tastes or needs, it is good to ask to be able to put everyone at ease.

A few more tips to make the evening memorable

The first step in organizing a dinner with friends is choosing a healthy and personalized menu; you need to consider your guests’ food preferences and try to include healthy options; you can opt for light and tasty dishes… we assure you that no one will notice your light twist, by choosing the right recipes!

Once the menu has been chosen, it’s time to think about organizing the dinner: a good idea could be to prepare some courses in advance, so that you have more time to socialize with your friends during dinner. As for setting the table, it’s important to create a welcoming and inviting atmosphere; you can use colored napkins and stainless steel cutlery for an elegant touch, or choose placemats and colored glasses for a more informal atmosphere. If you want to give a touch of originality to the table, you can also use scented candles or floral decorations.