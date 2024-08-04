2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony Organizers Complain of Death Threats

Organizers of the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony have complained of death threats, according to Le Parisien.

According to the source, on August 2, Paname 2024, the company responsible for the ceremony, received several offensive and hateful letters, including quoting the Koran and saying that “Allah’s punishment” would befall the organizers of the ceremony.

The CEO of Paname 2024 has filed a complaint with the public prosecutor. The executive director of the ceremonies, Thierry Reboul, has also received threats and will file a complaint.

The opening ceremony of the Olympics took place in Paris on July 26. It took place on the Seine, with the teams sailing along the river on ships.

The event provoked a mixed reaction from the public. In the birthplace of the Olympic Games, Greece, it was considered a collapse of civilization.