Two American citizens, Peter and Michael Taylors, suspected of involvement in the escape of ex-head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi automobile alliance Carlos Ghosn, will soon be extradited from the United States to Japan. On Sunday, February 28, the agency reported. Kyodo…

According to him, earlier on Saturday, employees of the Tokyo prosecutor’s office were sent to the United States to carry out the extradition procedure. They will make the arrest and then fly back to Japan with the suspects.

In 2020, the US State Department backed the extradition decision, but the Taylor lawyers insisted that their clients could be tortured and mistreated in Japan. The US Supreme Court later rejected the motion.

The Japanese investigation suspects that the former American special forces soldier Piteo Taylor and his son in December 2019 met in a Tokyo hotel with Ghosn, who had previously escaped from house arrest. Together they came to the city of Osaka. At Osaka International Airport, Gona was carried aboard a private jet without being screened in a sound box. On December 29, the board flew to Turkey. There the businessman boarded another private plane that took him to Lebanon.

On February 24, it was reported that a court in Turkey found the head of the airline and the pilots who took Ghosn out of Japan guilty. Employees of the company were sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison. They were convicted under the article on organizing illegal migration.

Ghosn, who has French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship, was arrested by the Tokyo prosecutor’s office on November 19, 2018. According to the investigation, he did not properly declare his compensation in the amount of 9 billion yen (more than $ 80 million), received by him as chairman of the board of directors of Nissan from 2010 to 2018. He was also faced with other charges of financial misconduct. In April 2019, Ghosn was released from prison and placed under house arrest on large bail.