Travel to the Wacken Festival has been stopped. The campsites are not accessible due to the heavy rain. 85,000 visitors are likely to face a muddy heavy metal festival.

Wacken – Due to the rainy weather, the organizers of the heavy metal festival in Wacken, Schleswig-Holstein (August 2nd to 5th) have asked visitors to be patient. “There is sometimes rain at festivals. But rarely that much,” they explained.

That is why the fans cannot currently go to the camping areas at the usual pace. “But the preparations for the festival are going as planned.”

The organizers advised everyone who has the opportunity to wait a little longer before starting their trip. On Tuesday (after 10.00 a.m.) they want to give more information about arrival. On Monday, the organizers temporarily stopped arrivals because the campsites were not accessible.

The campsites in Wacken only opened on Monday morning. Monday and Tuesday are the arrival days for Wacken Open-Air (W:O:A). With 85,000 visitors, the festival is again sold out. A total of more than 200 concerts are planned there on nine stages. The British band Iron Maiden is at Wacken for the fourth time. Acts like Megadeth, Helloween and Doro Pesch are also expected. dpa