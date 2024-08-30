In Astrakhan, the organizer of a strip party for an iPhone was arrested for 5 days

In Astrakhan, the Kirov District Court arrested the organizer of a strip party for an iPhone that took place in the Bunker club. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the court’s press service.

The man was accused of disobeying a police officer and organizing a mass event that resulted in a breach of public order. He was arrested for five days. In addition, the court imposed a fine of 80 thousand rubles on him.

The arrested man is a previously convicted 44-year-old businessman. He said that he invited “actors” to participate in the competition, but during the process, ordinary partygoers also appeared on stage with them.

What happened in the Astrakhan club “Bunker” caused a negative reaction not only from local residents, but also from the governor of the Astrakhan region. Igor Babushkin called the performance “a disgrace” at a time when “thousands of our fellow countrymen, without regard for their lives, defend the Motherland in the SVO zone.”