Flamengo fan, Anielle Franco’s advisor went to the final of the Copa do Brasil and criticized the São Paulo club’s “white fans”

The president of Independente, the main organized fan base of São Paulo Futebol Clube, Henrique Gomes de LimaBaby, spoke out on social media this Tuesday (September 26, 2023) about the criticisms of the special advisor of the Ministry of Racial Equality Marcelle Decothe to the club’s fans.

In videos published on Instagram directed at minister Anielle Franco, he calls for the employee to be fired. “Send that disgusting thing away. Many are Paulines, or even from other clubs, are already suing her”, declared.

“[Anielle], you took a prejudiced racist to Morumbi, who said that the São Paulo fans are of European descent, they are white fans, and the people of São Paulo are shitty people. I’m embarrassed. I’m disgusted by this Marcela”declared Baby.

He also said that the minister’s sister, then councilor Marielle Franco, murdered in 2018, “he must be crying up there”, since she acted “defending black, white, poor, all social causes”.

Marcelle Decothé, who is special advisor for strategic affairs at the Ministry of Racial Equality, used her Instagram profile to criticize São Paulo fans during the Copa do Brasil final, played between the São Paulo club and Flamengo. She published story during the match with the message: “White fans, who don’t sing, descendants of naughty Europeans… Everything from São Paulo is worse.”

In a second video published hours later, Baby states that Anielle called him to apologize to the fans. He also said he would meet with First Lady Janja to discuss the issue.

In the new post, the president of the organized fans reinforces Marcelle’s resignation. “The biggest response they can give now is to fire this racist, prejudiced citizen”declared the leader of Independente.

Anielle also called the president of São Paulo Futebol Clube, Julio Casares, to apologize and also to say that she will take measures to resolve the case, but did not detail what will be done in relation to the employee.

Marcelle Decothé is named on the Transparency Portal as “head of special assistance”. This is a commissioned position. She works in the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) since February 7, 2023.

His last available salary, from July 2023, shows a salary of R$15,847.34.

O Power360 contacted the Ministry of Racial Equality to ask what the minister was referring to when she said that “measures will be taken”. The department did not respond at the time of writing this report. The space remains open.

