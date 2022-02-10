In the past year alone, perpetrators have struck 56 times in Hessen in order to get cash. Often they belong to the serious organized crime from the Netherlands. The danger to the population is growing.

IOn the night of February 21, 2020, the garbage cans burned in Heusenstamm. Two men, whose identity is still unknown to this day, built a barricade on Frankfurter Strasse to block access to their target: an ATM at the Commerzbank branch. But the explosive device with a gas mixture, with which her accomplices wanted to get to the cash box, did not detonate. It was a restless night for local residents. A few minutes after the men had acted, the police and fire brigade arrived. With no quarry left, the group fled, speeding away in a silver BMW, colliding with another vehicle and finally running away on foot. The crew of a police helicopter also failed to locate any of them that night.

In August 2021, the investigation was successful: one of the suspects, 39 years old, was arrested and taken into custody. He is said not only to have been involved in the attempted demolition in Heusenstamm, but also in another, this time successful, at Offenbach main station in January 2020, where he and other perpetrators stole 20,500 euros. This is what it says in the indictment of the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office at the Darmstadt district court, where the man has to answer as of this Thursday.