The specter of violence once again harasses mining companies in Mexico. In a country where organized crime networks have spread from the highlands to the plains, companies that extract gold and silver have been unable to fend off attempted robbery, kidnapping and extortion. The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has recently recognized the complaint that the Canadian government made in defense of two of its mining companies that operate in Mexico against extortion in Guerrero, one of the states with the largest gold reserves in the country. Without going into details, the president, who addressed this complaint in the framework of the visit to Mexico of the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, assured that action was being taken on the matter. “They are right, they are extorted in Guerrero by groups that are dedicated to crime. We are already attending to them, ”he said.

In parallel, companies increase their investments in private security: only in 2022 they disbursed 85 million dollars, 9% compared to the previous year, according to figures from the Mining Chamber of Mexico (Camimex). Following the Executive’s statements, Camimex emphasized that, according to the Fraser Institute, Mexico is the fourth most insecure country in Latin America for mining activity, only below Venezuela, Colombia and Nicaragua. “Like other industrial sectors, the issue of insecurity affects mining in different regions of the country where it is established, having serious consequences. The body, which represents hundreds of companies in the country, indicated that they will work with the authorities.

Despite these efforts, incidents of stolen ore, blockages and collection of the so-called “floor rights” continue to be present in the day to day mining. Since 2020, the Canadian mining company Equinox Gold, located in Guerrero, has informed investors of continuous blockades and before, in 2019, the Telson Mining mine, reported the theft of 3 million dollars in mineral concentrates through a sophisticated mechanism that lasted months in its deposits also in that State. At the time, the company’s president, Ralph Shearing, acknowledged that the theft was carried out stealthily in collusion between the drivers transporting the mineral and the thieves.

Enrique Margalef, president of the Guerrero mining cluster, argues that despite these incidents, mining investments in the State continue. “Investments go. It is no secret that the four mining companies that are there have historically had blockades, they have had issues, that there have been interruptions of operation due to community issues, security, as in everything in Mexico. It is operating correctly and in coordination with the State Government ”, ditch.

The demand for greater security guarantees by mining companies has as a backdrop the repeated refusal of this Government to promote mining exploration through more concession titles. Since he came to power, López Obrador has criticized the amount of land granted to mining, however, figures from the Mining Development Directorate reveal that the 25,000 current titles cover just over 20 million hectares in the country.

The burden of violence, coupled with legal uncertainty, dulled the sector. In the last annual report carried out by the Fraser Institute, Mexico ranked 34th in the investment attraction index and only in terms of security it ranked 73rd out of 84 jurisdictions evaluated.

