Octavio Ocampo Córdova, PRD leader in Michoacán, announced that the organized crime banned three of its candidates compete in the elections.

The PRD leader did not say the name of the municipalities where the threats occurred, but he did clarify that they are municipalities of Tierra Caliente.

Ocampo Córdova explained that the criminals summon the candidates to have a conversation with them and notify them that “it is not their turn” to compete for office.

The PRD member explained that in those three municipalities candidates were left without registering but they chose for their safety.

Likewise, Guillermo Valencia Reyes, leader of the PRI in Michoacánreported that in his party there are already four pre-candidates who decline of the electoral process, while two others are in doubt.

With the departure of these three new candidates, there are now 15 pre-candidates for mayor of Michoacán, three from the PRD, four from the PRI and five from the Citizen Movement (MC), who have declined from the electoral process due to the insecurity and violence experienced in the area. state.

