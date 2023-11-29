Organized crime | Police: The defunct criminal organization continued to operate

The police are investigating the continuation of Cannonball’s activities as the continuation of illegal association activities.

Cannonball MC -motorcycle gang is suspected of continuing its activities, even though the club has been dissolved by a court decision.

According to the police, the suspicion about the continuation of the operation has come to light in connection with the crimes investigated in North Karelia. The police are investigating the continuation of Cannonball’s activities as the continuation of illegal association activities, and 13 people are suspected of the crime.

The Päijät-Häme district court declared the Cannonball MC motorcycle club liquidated in June of last year. The abolition became law at the beginning of the year, when the Supreme Court did not grant leave to appeal in the case.