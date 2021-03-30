Julio Berdegué, Deputy Director General of FAO. FAO Americas

Nearly 300 world-class scientific studies have shown that indigenous and tribal peoples are the best guardians of the forests of Latin America and the Caribbean. This is said by a publication recently launched by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Fund for the Development of Indigenous Peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean (FILAC). “If certain conditions are met, indigenous and tribal communities take care of their forests and protect them from deforestation, carbon loss or forest fires more effectively than other forms of conservation, such as natural areas protected by governments. ”, Assures the Mexican Julio Berdegué (Mazatlán, 1957), deputy director general of the FAO, based in Santiago de Chile. It does so in a conversation via telematics, because the Chilean capital is once again in quarantine due to the covid-19 crisis.

Question. What conditions must be ensured for forest conservation?

Answer. It seems very important to us that the forest territories that are inhabited by these peoples are duly titled in their favor. That they have property rights, which is not an individual property as we normally understand it, but a property in favor of all the people. This gives them the legal capacity to protect forests from uses that are not regulated by themselves. This, by itself, already has a great effect.

P. How has Latin America done with regard to the degree?

R. In Latin America we have not done it wrong. The data from the report tells us that of the 380 million hectares that are occupied by these peoples in forested areas, a large percentage is titled. We have countries like Bolivia where there are 29 million hectares occupied by indigenous people and 24 million are titled. Brazil: practically 100% is titled, the same as Colombia, Guyana, Mexico or Peru. They are all countries that have made strong progress in delivering.

P. How is the region compared to others in the world?

R. Latin America in this is far ahead of Asia and Africa and that explains, according to the report, why in Latin America deforestation rates – which are worrisome – are much lower than in Africa and Asia.

P. Which countries are doing it wrong?

R. Chile, for example, does not appear so well: we have 8.9 million hectares occupied by indigenous peoples, of which 2.3 million hectares are indigenous collective territories recognized by the State. Argentina is not doing well either: it has 62 million hectares occupied by these peoples and it has only eight million titled. The same Paraguay: 5.4 million and less than one million recognized. Venezuela is very bad too.

P. What other condition must be ensured so that communities can effectively protect forests?

R. The effect of titling is reinforced when there are economic incentives for better conservation. And there are two large groups of incentives that are explored in the report: payment for environmental services and allowing these communities to make a sustainable management of their forests, that they have permits so that they can generate some economic activities that are compatible with the care of those forests.

P. What is payment for environmental services?

R. Payment to the peoples who live there for the environmental services they provide us when they conserve the forests. Fresh water, climate regulation, biodiversity conservation or maintaining the role of forests in regulating rain cycles. Generating those goods that are vital to all of us, supposes an effort to care for the forests. And there are systems that have been implemented in different countries of our region where these communities are compensated. It is worth saying that these are very cheap incentives: four dollars per hectare, 10 dollars per hectare. We are not talking about big compensation.

P. And what do you mean by allowing them to do sustainable forest management?

R. Sometimes they are told: “Ok, here is the forest, but you cannot touch it.” As if it were a museum. But they could be told: “Look, you can produce wood, you can produce non-wood forest products, herbs, essences that are used in the cosmetics industry”, which is perfectly compatible, when done well, with the conservation of the forests. Finally, the governance of forests is key, which includes public institutions, regulations, and laws.

P. What is the danger if there is no governance?

R. In Latin America and the Caribbean, the exercise of the rule of law regarding illegal activities in these areas is key. Many times they have been titled in favor of indigenous peoples, but they cannot confront the organized crime that is getting into many of these places for illicit drug deals, for example. This is causing a devastation of the forests, because in the processes of reproducing drugs they use highly polluting products. They are very harmful activities, but also devastating: organized crime is killing many social leaders of indigenous and tribal communities to prevent them from opposing them.

P. And illegal mining?

R. With the rise in the price of certain metals, for example gold, there are great incentives. And we are not talking about small miners, but about mines where there is heavy machinery, bulldozers, use of explosives, which are a tremendous devastation. It is added to the illegal extraction of wood, many times also linked to criminal groups. The irregular expansion of agricultural and livestock activities on forests that are nominally protected, but that there is not enough control and sanction capacity. Indigenous peoples alone cannot oppose all of these forces. It is vital that the rule of law protects these forests and the communities.

P. And let your effort pay …

R. In this policy, the State recognizes that the indigenous peoples and tribal communities that occupy these areas of the forest are providing benefits to the rest of society. Achieving this requires an effort to prevent these other illegal or irregular activities. It is not sitting in the shade of a tree and these goods come by themselves. Once there is civilization surrounding these forests, pressure to exploit them begins.

P. Do you see any nexus between the recovery of the economy and employment and the findings of the study?

R. Investing in supporting the work these communities do has multiple benefits. In the first place, the environmental, ecological and climatic benefits that have been demonstrated and that, I insist, benefits us all. Second, the fight against poverty. The indigenous peoples in all our countries, unfortunately, always appear with the worst indices in any variable that you want to look at that has to do with poverty, exclusion, health, life expectancy, income. Now that we are all concerned about job recovery, we point out that these forests and communities offer us a great opportunity. There are some World Bank studies that indicate that creating a construction job costs about $ 40,000. And construction is one of governments’ favorite instruments for recovery. But we have examined nature-based solutions — reforesting, decontaminating rivers, recovering basins that have been eroded, recovering soils that have been degraded — and generating a completely new job of this type has a cost of four thousand dollars.

