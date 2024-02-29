The attorney general of Ecuador, Diana Salazar, stated in an interview with EFE Agency that a large part of the State has been infiltrated by organized crime and drug trafficking, in reference to the crisis that exploded a few weeks ago and which led to the country's president, Daniel Noboa, to recognize the existence of an “internal armed conflict”.

As an example of this “infiltration”, Salazar mentioned the Metástasis case, which at the end of last year revealed a possible plot of judicial, police and prison corruption in favor of criminal structures, during an investigation into the alleged drug trafficker Leandro Norero, murdered in 2022 in Latacunga prison.

“Metastasis is a clear x-ray of how organized crime has permeated many State institutions. In this case, we have defendants from the National Court and provincial courts of justice, the Judicial Council, the National Police, the Public Ministry, lawyers, private individuals and others, all working in exchange for money from drug trafficking”, said Salazar in a written statement.

Permanent risk

In recent months, Salazar has reported death threats and even a plan to assassinate her, as happened on January 17 with prosecutor César Suárez, responsible for investigating several high-profile crimes, including the recent invasion of the TC Televisión broadcaster by an armed command.

“Intimidation is a risk faced by all citizens who do not want a country controlled by drug traffickers or criminals and who do something to change the current reality,” he said.

“As attorney general, the personal risk is much greater, because – in a way – it means facing all criminals,” explained Salazar, whose daily life has changed radically due to the risk she constantly takes.

“It's like living under house arrest. I've repeated this several times, not because I owe anyone anything, but because the criminals want revenge. But I have faith that everything will be fine,” he commented.

Salazar, who earned the nickname “iron lady” because of her firmness, said that, despite everything, she does not lose hope. “Not everything is lost, but it is time to act, and that is what we are doing as an institution. We are doing our work to get out of this difficult moment (…), the people who have not been taken over by drug trafficking are the majority in the institutions of the State; if we act in a coordinated manner, we will get the country out of this situation”, he declared.

After several prosecutors were murdered by criminal factions, all MP employees have security, so that they “feel supported by the institution in the trial of crimes”.

Regarding victims and witnesses, the attorney general said that the protection system “was declared an emergency almost two years ago, due to a lack of resources.”

“No one is above the law”

Asked about allegations made by several NGOs about alleged human rights violations committed by members of the Armed Forces during prison operations, Salazar emphasized: “No one is above the law. The MP investigates all facts of which he is aware.”

“Due to the decree (which declares 'internal armed conflict'), the police and the Armed Forces act without the need for the presence of a prosecutor. Once the agents or military complete their work, they deliver the results of their actions to the competent authority with the elements they found, so that the MP can continue the work”, he detailed.

“This is the coordination that exists: complying with the law, the deadlines, so that we act as we should, without violating people's rights, and that the sentences are fulfilled with the respective investigations. Each institution fulfills its competences”, added Salazar .

The attorney general thanked the international support for the situation in Ecuador and emphasized that the MP strengthened cooperation with other countries “with the aim of confronting transnational organized crime, because this is one of the fundamental axes of this fight”, she said.

“Part of the nature of this type of crime is that it knows no borders (…), to combat it it is imperative that States help each other”, concluded the attorney general, who cites as an example the recent coup against the mafia Albanian in a joint operation between Ecuador and Spain that dismantled a scheme that sent large quantities of cocaine to Europe and had a network of companies to launder millions of dollars.