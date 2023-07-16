The narco has turned Mexico into a hole of quicksand where the country has been sinking without remedy for three six-year terms. With his head barely out, he needs an outstretched hand so as not to succumb to a criminal power that has diversified the business into any sphere where the coins ring, from north to south, from east to west. In recent weeks, counting the victims was a Sisyphus job: when the fire was put out in a market in the center of the country, the bombs exploded in Jalisco; in Nuevo León, a firing squad left six corpses against the wall, the judges of Colima took refuge in their homes and Guerrero, one of the states where the sand already reaches the neck, burned between murdered taxi drivers and cut highways. In this territory, three days of blood and fire brought the authorities to their knees and left an unusual image that shows the power of crime to reinvent itself: with a snap of their fingers they mobilized this week thousands of citizens who marched along the highway to the heart of the state government, scared off the police, stole an armored tank, took a dozen agents and workers hostage, and forced politicians to negotiate their demands. Such a display of social muscle among the poorest rural communities has the country still in awe.

The drug trafficker has not only multiplied his businesses, from the avocado to the fishing and lumber industry, tourism, taxis, markets for counterfeit products, poultry stores, beer or water distribution; it also tests new weapons, from bombs to drones; and its penetration in the political sphere is no longer satisfied with putting pressure on the elected rulers, but rather places its own people at the head of the Town Halls. It is what is usually called a Narco-state. At the turn of the century, cocaine was the most powerful division of the business, and even today, call it fentanyl or whatever, the drug remains the great source of profit. What is called floor collection, that is, extortion of anyone who sets up a store, sets up a street stall or is in a wheelchair selling loose cigarettes, is the second most profitable business, the main one in some regions, recalls Eduardo Guerrero , Security consultant, one of the great experts in this field. “Fuel theft has been reduced a bit with this government, but they have sought new ways of income, such as migrant smuggling, trafficking in women, from which the many disappearances of young people in tourist centers are explained. And of the latest generation, there is clandestine logging or illegal fishing of marine species that find a good market in Asia”, sometimes for the exchange of fentanyl, says Guerrero, also director of Lantia Intelligence.

Forensic workers work around a bombed patrol car in Tlajomulco, a Guadalajara suburb, on July 12. ULISES RUIZ (AFP)

At the local level, they have taken over, in some parts, the construction business, cement, bricks, and food sectors: they force their suppliers to buy chicken or tortillas. The counterfeiting and sale of all kinds of branded products, from watches to mattresses is another of its strengths. As Luis Astorga, PhD in Sociology and one of the great experts in Mexican criminal networks, recently mentioned to this newspaper, you would have to buy a fishing rod and sit patiently on the seashore to be sure that what you are taking with you to the mouth has not fattened the coffers of crime. To say narco is to say little, or perhaps, to say everything.

In May 2008, after the arrest, months before, of one of the big bosses, Alfredo Beltrán Leyva, the war broke out. He wasn’t going to be the only one. Where before three or four criminal leaders were arrested for six years, in the government of Felipe Calderón there were almost 40. With each blow to the head, the gangs split into smaller factions that spread throughout the country, each one in Search for your business. The large cartels of the North, violent and focused on the transfer of drugs to the United States, are now a hydra with a thousand heads, an enormous family tree of parents, brothers and partners that are taking over each territory. There are no longer just lords of the skies or the underground between borders. What emerged as a phenomenon concentrated in large cities is now national and with a broad impact in rural areas. The harassment of agricultural, livestock and mining companies in the time of Peña Nieto (2012-2018) gave rise to self-defense groups, the civilian population that armed itself to resist criminal attacks. But the narco engulfs everything and today it is no longer very well known whether or not these small squads are under the control of organized crime. One of the most famous self-defense groups, Hipólito Mora, highly threatened, was shot to death in Michoacán at the end of June. 25 hitmen fired more than 1,000 bullets at the target.

But the narco always walked through mountains and mountains, they were his places of cultivation and the paths of passage. “They have been amassing a social base, they invested money in rural communities so that they would take care of drug trafficking routes and the houses where they kept weapons, money, or even kidnapped people, such as migrants,” says Guerrero. Recently, there have been more gestures. In the middle of the pandemic, the distribution of food and household appliances was reported in various parts of the country to alleviate the deficiencies of a very poor, extremely poor population, and tired of waiting for a State that never arrives. “There were even cases in which they offered jobs to young people who had lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis,” recalls the Security consultant. Crime was buying empathy, solidarity and loyalty. And the common people responded by notifying them of the movements of the Army in those lands. “The gangs show themselves to these populations in a benevolent way, they need them, they are strategic,” says Guerrero, the same one who compares the situation in Mexico with quicksand where the country is sinking more and more. The searching mothers, who comb the territory in search of the remains of their relatives, are now reaching agreements with the drug traffickers to dig without being attacked, while in the State they do not always find an echo to their requests.

From time to time, criminal gangs broadcast videos that look like military parades: tanks, weapons, and uniforms. It is their way of saying that they own this or that territory. This week, the parade was different. The show of force in Chilpancingo, the capital of Guerrero, brought together thousands of peasants and transporters who came down from the mountains armed with stakes and machetes and blocked the highways leading to Acapulco and Mexico City until they had their way. The matter raises a new transformation of crime, with the capacity to mobilize entire towns, like a political party that brings citizens to fill its rallies. “It’s painful, with a leftist government whose priority should be to weaken criminal recruitment centers based on social programs,” laments Guerrero.

The mobilization of July 10 in Chilpancingo (Guerrero), in which citizens took possession of an armored vehicle. Dassaev Téllez Adame (Dark Room)

That has been, in fact, the message that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has sent throughout his term, which he summed up in the phrase “hugs, not bullets.” It is a matter, the president always says, of strangling poverty, of multiplying scholarships and social aid so that young people do not consider the alternative of crime as an advantageous way out. But one only had to look at the rough sandals and dusty feet, the faces wrinkled by the sun, the jagged teeth of many of the peasants who came with their bamboo clubs to the capital of Guerrero. Poverty is far from extinct. And by the way, the leaders of the demonstration camouflaged their demands, which the government summed up in the release of two detained gangsters, with a list of social improvements in their communities: sewage drainage, asphalt streets, educational improvements and security in the routes. No one has any doubt that this is also necessary. But the absence of the State has been giving way to drug trafficking, little by little, elections after elections.

The 2024 elections are already on the horizon, where municipal presidents, governorships, deputies and senators will be elected, and a new president for Mexico. This electoral proximity also has to do with the outbreak of fire that has been taking place in recent days, crime is taking positions, placing their own, putting pressure on their own and others, playing destabilization. “The social mobilization, the muscle that they have shown these days is a message to the political class,” says Lilian Chapa Koloffon, a senior analyst at the World Justice Project. “They behave like political operators, what they are saying is not only that they can place their own, but also mobilize voters or destabilize elections. Stealing an armored vehicle and taking hostages at the gates of the Government Palace in Chilpancingo is an enormous manifestation of lack of respect for the authorities without any fear of sanctions. The authorities have sat down to negotiate with the agents held overnight”, says Chapa Koloffon. The drug trafficker is the interlocutor and each new ruler who rises to power feels his breath on the neck.

“I strongly feel that Mexico is not going to be able to get out of this alone. The competition of other countries is needed, a great security treaty for North America, with the United States and Canada, no ridiculous little programs, standardize laws and, of course, progress in new technologies for security and the training of human resources. That could come together in 10 or 15 years,” says Guerrero, “but society has to push hard on that idea.” In his opinion, the collaboration agreements should extend to Spain and Italy on the European side, and to Chile and Colombia on the Latin American region. “If they don’t do it now, the risk of crime rising to state governments and de facto to a Narco-state is true.”

