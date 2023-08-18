Organized crime | Charges: Slovak intelligence chiefs founded a criminal organization

According to the charges, the goal of the criminal organization was to influence major corruption investigations.

Slovak the current and former intelligence director are suspected of serious crimes. Charges have been brought against them for founding and supporting a criminal organization, abuse of public power and obstructing the administration of justice, according to the news agency Reuters and the Slovak news website, among others. TV Noviny.

According to the charges, the goal of the criminal organization was to influence major corruption investigations by the Slovak authorities.

Police informed about the accused only by their first names, but the police chief Štefan Hamran confirmed at a press conference that the accused are the current head of the Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS). Michal Alac and previous manager Vladimír Pčolinský and the head of the National Security Agency (NBÚ). Roman Konečný.

According to TV Noviny, not all the accused have been arrested, but Aláč is on a business trip abroad and Konečný is on vacation.

Slovak the Prime Minister who heads the Ministry of Supply L’udovít Ódor has called the country’s Security Council to discuss the matter in an emergency meeting on Friday.

The scandal is shaking Slovakia in the run-up to early parliamentary elections. They will be held on September 30.

The centre-right and pro-EU prime minister who resigned in May by Eduard Heger the government strongly supported Ukraine in the war against Russia. Surveys by the pro-Russian former prime minister is winning the election Robert Ficon the left-wing populist Smer party. Fico has opposed granting armed support to Ukraine and supported a negotiated solution to the war.