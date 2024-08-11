Ciudad Juarez.- Of the 17 homicides committed up to the early hours of August 9, 13 of them are related to organized crime, the rest are attributed to “other motives” according to the parameters established by the Ficosec Citizen Observatory.

The Observatory members update the dashboard on a daily basis for monitoring intentional homicides committed in the city and reported by various media outlets. The global report indicates that from January 1 to August 9, 692 crimes were committed, 535 of which are related to organized crime.

In addition, in 380 cases the offending agent used was a firearm and in 107 cases the victims were deprived of their liberty, tortured and then deprived of their lives to be wrapped in blankets and thrown into public streets, mainly in clandestine garbage dumps.

Jaime García, coordinator of the Observatory, said that although these statistics tend (slightly) downwards, the average is three homicides per day.

“We continue to have an average of three homicides per day, which, for a city that is, let’s say, ‘at peace,’ that would be an important warning point,” he warned.

He said that although there is no official data, they have observed that crimes rise or fall during election years.

“Generally, and this is not included in the report, there are changes in election years, for some reason the trend either goes up or down, and this year fortunately the trend is going down,” he said.

“We don’t know if it is the effect of continuity of the federal government or continuity of the municipal government, but there are cases in which they shoot up in election years, not only at the federal level, but at the local level as well,” he said.

‘Mafia peace’

Edgardo Buscaglia, an expert on security and organized crime, calls it “pax mafiosa,” the pact made with criminals and government entities.

An example of what is also called “narcopeace” was exposed in February 2016, when César Duarte Jáquez was in power.

Pope Francis revealed on his flight from Juarez to the Vatican that the criminals agreed to a truce to violence during his stay in this city.

“There, in Ciudad Juarez, there was a 12-hour peace pact for my visit. Afterwards, the traffickers will continue to fight each other,” Francisco said at a press conference.

“The Pope let slip, as sometimes this Pope speaks too much or too little, a secret that came to his knowledge beforehand and revealed one of the hundreds of pacts of impunity and mafia peace that occur in Mexico with the complicity of the authorities,” described Buscaglia.

Parameters to link them

Crimes that can be linked to organized crime are the type of crimes that involve executions, when bodies are found with blankets, signs of torture or signs of torture are reported, when they enter a person’s home, explained the coordinator of the Observatory. When they also see messages included, he added.

These messages are if there are spotlights or like when they are dressed as women, when it is said that they were shot or there are multiple shell casings at the crime scene, he said.

“When we find bodies in areas, for example, outside schools or on public roads, near cemeteries, this is also another characteristic for us as a team,” he said.

According to El Diario’s journalistic monitoring, by the time this edition went to press, there were 23 murders recorded in the month. Two of the victims were women and were killed yesterday.