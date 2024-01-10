Police officers operating at the headquarters of the TC television channel, where armed and hooded men entered and threatened employees during a live broadcast, in Guayaquil, Ecuador | Photo: EFE/Mauricio Torres

At least 10 people have died so far in the unprecedented wave of violence unleashed by criminal organizations in Ecuador, according to local press reports this Wednesday (10).

The last two deaths reported in the attacks recorded this Tuesday (9) are two police officers “vilely murdered by armed criminals” in Nobol, said the country's National Police.

Previously, another eight people were killed in organized crime attacks that took place on the same day in Guayaquil, the country's most populous city and capital of the province of Guayas. “This is the sacrifice we swore to the country and we will not rest until we find those responsible for this criminal act,” police authorities said via social media.

The President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, issued a decree declaring the existence of an internal armed conflict at the national level and ordering military forces to act to dismantle 22 transnational organized crime groups classified as belligerent non-state terrorist organizations and actors.

In a message published today on its X account, the National Police of Ecuador reported the preliminary results of its actions against the perpetrators of the attacks and terrorist acts.

According to those responsible for the investigations, 70 people were arrested, three of their agents taken hostage were released and 17 fugitives were recaptured, in addition to weapons, ammunition, explosives and vehicles being seized.

In the last few hours, the National Assembly of Ecuador expressed its support for the Armed Forces, the National Police and other officials responsible for maintaining security and peace in the face of the wave of violence that is ravaging the country and announced that it will apply “pardons and amnesties ” in cases where it is necessary to ensure that they can fulfill their task.

In a statement published on X, members of the Ecuadorian Legislature told citizens that they work “in unity, regardless of different political and ideological currents.” (With EFE Agency)