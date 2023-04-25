The Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Public Utilities Committee of the Federal National Council announced its intention to organize a virtual panel discussion, on Thursday, May 4, at 12:00 noon, under the title “Challenges of those about to get married in Emirati society”, chaired by the head of the committee, Jamila Ahmed Al Muhairi, and that Within the committee’s work plan to discuss the topic of “the government’s policy regarding standards and programs for granting marriage and rehabilitation programs for those about to get married.”

The committee stated that the panel discussion, which will witness a wide presence from various groups and concerned parties, will discuss the challenges facing those planning to get married, the conditions, controls and procedures for disbursing marriage grants, rehabilitation programs for those planning to get married and the extent to which they benefit, the costs of marriage, the reasons for the reluctance of young people to marry, and the reasons for Divorce, and reasons for citizens marrying foreigners.

The Islamic Affairs Committee discusses the government’s policy on standards and programs for granting marriage and rehabilitation programs for those planning to get married, within the axes: legislation and decisions regulating the standards and requirements for granting marriage, and the role of initiatives and programs to encourage and qualify those planning to get married in order to build a cohesive family.

The Islamic Affairs Committee includes in its membership the committee’s rapporteur, Aisha Mohammed Al Mulla, and the members, Khalfan Rashid Al Shamsi, Saeed Rashid Al Abedi, Suhail Nakhaira Al Afari, Kifah Mohammed Al Zaabi, and Naima Abdul Rahman Al Mansouri.