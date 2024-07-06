Dear reader, the woman who walked through the hall of Frankfurt Central Station obviously has a clear goal. To collect as much money as possible. “Please, please,” she calls as she stands in front of a traveler and holds out her hand. The words are like a singsong. Broken German. Then she points to the child she has with her and gestures to the mouth. The child needs something to eat. The man takes pity, digs out a coin and gives it to the woman. That is not enough for her. She stops. Calls “hungry.” And “child.” In the hope of more. And so it goes on. For more than an hour.