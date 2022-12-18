Among the young population of Salvador Alvarado, the invitation to the protest of the Armando Juventudes Committee was rolling, and in the background of the image, an iguana, alluding to the logo used by the mayor Armando Camacho Eagler, and even though he denied that this event has a political meaning, the the mayor said that this is mere intention of the youths, who have been working for some years now, so he said that this group was simply dedicated to doing social work. And he emphasized that for the moment he is not thinking about the issue of re-election, because for now his intention is aimed at meeting the needs of the municipality.

Although clearly the municipal authorities of Salvador Alvarador have reported that the sale of fireworks is prohibited, the authorities of City hall They have already received four requests for permits to sell this type of product at retail, requests that, of course, have been rejected. This is a sign that the intention to market fireworks remains despite the fact that campaigns have been implemented to raise awareness about the non-use of fireworks due to the latent risk that it represents when wanting to “play” with this type of fireworks. gunpowder. However, it is also a clear example that Civil Protection, headed by José Carlos Espinoza, and other corresponding organizations, must redouble their efforts to prevent the sale and use of fireworks as if it were a harmless product, because it has been proven that its use is a risk .

Where they need an analysis of the services that have been offered is in the clinic number 30 of the IMSS, located in Guamúchil, Salvador Alvarado, because in recent weeks complaints of bad service that they provide Despite being one of the most requested medical centers in the Évora region, they do not have specialized care, and also the date for consultation with the doctors is too long, which causes inconvenience for the beneficiaries. As if that were not enough, the workers and the sick must endure the heat, since the air conditioning is not working and they assure that they feel suffocated inside the place. It will be necessary to exhort the director of the hospitalMarcos Raúl Camacho López, to make changes in the organization system that allows timely attention to be provided, and that together with the deputy director, Horacio Rodríguez, analyze the service to provide better attention.

The attorney general of AngosturaAdriana Lizbeth Sánchez Espinoza, will have to work hard to cancel the units that are not in operation and that for a few months have only been getting in the way of the parking lot of the City Hall. It was said a lot that since the arrival of the administration the presidency had received a lot of junk cars and that they had to get rid of them, but the detail is that there has been no clear action on this issue, and if it continues like this, after a while the The patio and parking lot of the Angostura Municipal Presidency will look like a municipal corral, and to make you like it more, it doesn’t even help the image much so many old and dusty cars.