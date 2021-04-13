Organizations When the pandemic struck, the revenue of many charities grew: “Many have realized that we have things pretty well here”

Organizations working to combat the adverse effects of a coronavirus pandemic have so far survived without major financial damage. However, there is concern about the proliferation of monthly donors if the economy plunges into a major recession.

Coronavirus pandemic the related debate often revolves around the public sector, businesses and citizens. The third sector, the field of organizations, has, on the other hand, received less attention, although many charities and development organizations are now focusing specifically on mitigating the negative effects of a pandemic.

For example, the Finnish Red Cross (SPR) has trained volunteers to help the authorities in social crises. During the pandemic, SPR has provided, among other things, transactional assistance, food support and helpline conversational assistance. SPR volunteers have also helped with interest rate tracking and vaccinations. In addition to domestic operations, SPR also combats and mitigates the effects of the corona pandemic globally as part of the Red Cross’s international movement.

SPR’s Chief Funding Officer Sirpa Solehmaisen according to the year, despite the pandemic, 2020 was successful in terms of fundraising, and its fundraising result even increased slightly from 2019.

“Especially last spring, the companies wanted to make a lot of donations and be involved in helping during the Korona period,” Solehmainen says.

During the pandemic, the social organization Helsinki Mission has focused especially on helping lonely people, for example in the form of business assistance and volunteering; According to research, during a pandemic, one in three Finnish adults has repeatedly experienced loneliness.

Executive Director Tuula Collianderin according to the organization’s finances are highly dependent on donations from companies and individuals. Helsinki Mission also collected more donations in 2020 than in the previous year, but according to Colliander, it is possible that the effects will be delayed. On the other hand, the organization has also had to adapt its activities to an exceptional situation, and it has not been possible to implement all the planned events, which has also resulted in cost savings.

Although There is also a great need for help in Finland, and crises such as the coronavirus pandemic hit developing countries the hardest. The development organization Plan International seeks to promote the position of children in developing countries even during the coronary crisis, so that, for example, children’s education is not interrupted. For girls in particular, dropping out of education has been studied to increase the risk of sexual violence and child marriage.

Plan International Secretary General of Finland Ossi Heinänen according to Plan, the tightened economic situation has been reflected in some reduction in corporate donations for Plan. According to Heinänen, the willingness of private individuals to donate has remained the same or even increased slightly. Heinänen believes that the global crisis arouses people’s feelings of solidarity.

“Donors have said they feel it is important to help children, especially girls, in the midst of a global crisis. Many have realized that, despite everything, we have things quite well here in Finland compared to places where there is no proper health care. ”

According to Heinänen, the real effects of the pandemic on the organizations’ finances are likely to be visible only in the long term.

“Losses don’t show up right away, like even in the restaurant industry. Most donors are long-term, and at least we haven’t yet noticed that they have echoed. Probably the biggest effects will come at a stage if this continues for a long time and there is a recession, when people’s financial situation is weaker and things have to be compromised, ”says Heinänen.

For Plan, the pandemic has also meant the suspension of some development projects. As a result, action has focused more on corona-related measures in the form of awareness-raising and humanitarian aid.

“The Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs has been very flexible in the fact that we have been able to turn development cooperation projects partly into corona work. Globally, it does not work so well in almost all funding, which means that no projects are done, ”Heinänen says.

Full Plan International’s fundraising formed worldwide, about half, for example, the Foreign Ministry, the EU project funding of UN agencies, as well as the other half comes yksityislahjoittajilta. In Finland, the distribution is similar.

Feissaus that is, street fundraising is an important means of fundraising for many organizations, especially to attract new monthly donors. However, the pandemic has required organizations to adapt their feudal background to challenging circumstances. Last spring, for example, both SPR’s and Plan’s feiss were on hiatus. In the summer, feissing was continued with strict safety instructions.

By the way, the Helsinki Mission feiss only in summer time, but last summer the street funding still fell far short of the goal. However, according to Colliander, both individuals and companies approached the organization on their own to offer their help. Monthly donors acquired through feuding are still paramount, as they bring ongoing funding to the organization. In addition, Colliander points out that feissing is also important from an employment perspective, as feissants are often young people for whom feissing is a significant summer job opportunity.

According to organizations, feissing has not become a negative feedback, although during the Korona period many have wanted to minimize their close contact. However, according to Heinänen, Plan has received some concerns since the government began discussing possible movement restrictions.

The restrictions proposed by the government were overthrown in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs. However, if movement restrictions came into force, Plan and SPR would suspend feissing in the locations affected by the restrictions. So far, the organizations are still monitoring the situation and trying to adapt to it to the best of their ability.