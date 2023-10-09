At least 20 organizations and social movements warned this Monday about the deepening of “state terrorism” in Nicaragua prior to regional elections in March 2024. which has included the dissolution of an indigenous party, the closure of NGOs such as the Nicaraguan Red Cross, and the arrest of priests.

“The Nicaragua Struggle Coalition denounces the massiveness and systematic nature of the violations of Human Rights (HR) in recent weeks in Nicaragua. The authoritarian regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo continues to terrorize Nicaraguans in all areas, and now prior to the 2024 regional elections,” they indicated in a public statement.

They considered that the cancellation of the legal status of the indigenous party Yapti Tasba Masraka Nanih Asla Takanka (Yatama, which means “children of mother earth” in the Miskito language) in view of the regional elections, should alert “to the international community about the urgency of the democratic crisis that is being experienced” in Nicaragua.

Likewise, they denounced the arrest of the representative and indigenous leader Brooklyn Rivera Brayan and the substitute representative Nancy Elizabeth Henríquez, both from Yatama.

“We alert the international community and social organizations and movements that defend rights around the world about the risk of a repetition of state actions that arbitrarily restricted the political rights of the Nicaraguan population in the 2021 (general) elections,” they noted.

In the opinion of these organizations, the “Ortega and Murillo’s regime continues to use ambiguous laws that restrict electoral competition, the exercise of political rights, and other rights such as freedom of expression and association.”

Nicaraguan Assembly authorizing the entry of foreign troops into the country.

The so-called Nicaragua Struggle Coalition also expressed its concern about the “campaign of intimidation unleashed in recent months” after the closure of the Nicaraguan Red Cross, the Jesuit Central American University (UCA), the dissolution and “confiscation” of the order’s assets. of the Jesuits along with other violations committed against people stripped of nationality.

Particularly, These organizations denounced “the increase in persecution of the Catholic Church” and warned “about the wave of arbitrary arrests and kidnappings of six priests in the last week.”

According to reports, some of those six priests have already been released, with the threat of “house arrest,” a “normalized practice of the authoritarian government.”

They highlighted that the majority of detained priests are from the diocese of Estelí, whose apostolic administrator is Bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced last February to 26 years and 4 months in prison for crimes considered treason.

Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis since April 2018, accentuated after the November 2021 elections, in which President Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term.

EFE

