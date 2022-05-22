Organizations The World Health Assembly will begin on Sunday, with the WHO Director-General to be presented for the next term

The meeting will see the election of the WHO Director-General. The current CEO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has been presented for the next term.

World the 75th General Assembly of the World Health Organization will begin on Sunday in Geneva. Known as the World Health Assembly, the conference is the decision-making body of the WHO.

The theme of this year’s meeting is “Health for Peace, Peace for Health”. This refers to preparing for and strengthening the response to health emergencies.

The Health Summit will address, among other things, strengthening global health emergency preparedness and response and sustainable WHO funding.

The meeting will confirm the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusin choice for a new five-year term. The selection is scheduled for Tuesday.

The World Health Assembly will continue in Geneva until 28 May.