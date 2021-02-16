Organizations “The situation is quite terrible” – Some members of allergy associations are considering filing for resignation

The member associations of the Allergy, Skin and Asthma Association emphasize that suspicion of abuse does not apply to member associations.

“Situation is quite terrible, ”says the chairman Pirkko Luntta.

He is the chairman of the board of the Etelä-Savo Allergy, Skin and Asthma Association.

The membership of the local association has been amazed and concerned about the news about the central organization. Last week, HS reported suspicions of financial misconduct related to the Allergy, Skin and Asthma Association (AIA), a national health organization.

Part members have now wanted to resign from the local association.

“Members imagine that this also applies to us member associations, that we are somehow entangled in the matter. In reality, we are in no way involved, ”Luntta emphasizes.

The allergy association he leads has five hundred members.

Executive Director Iiris Huttunen wrote a press release to the members of the Allergy and Asthma Association of Espoo and Western Uusimaa on Monday morning. The association has about a thousand members.

“Members continue to mess with the union and association and imagine they are members of the Allergy, Skin and Asthma Association. The association has no members, but its independent member associations have members, ”Huttunen emphasizes.

Member associations have their own funding, staff and board. The activities of many associations are run by volunteers.

Huttunen says that the most annoying consequence of the confusion occurred when the Active Member of the Espoo Association bequeathed his money to allergy activities. Instead of a member organization, the will was marked as a beneficiary by the central union.

“The money went to the foundation or you know where,” Huttunen regrets.

Veikkaus funds Early last year, the Stea Center for Social and Health Organizations, which distributes to associations, carried out an audit of AIA’s operations. Stea’s audit did not target member associations.

AIA member organizations have received support from Stea either directly or indirectly. In Southern Savonia, the association has been applying for and receiving direct support for its activities for several years. Only a handful of member associations receive direct support. The remaining more than 40 member associations have received support through AIA.

AIA has received approximately EUR 100,000 annually from Veikkaus funds to be distributed to member associations. Of these, an individual member association has received a maximum of 3,000 euros, so the associations have to apply for funding elsewhere as well.

In Espoo the activities are mainly covered by membership fees and support from municipalities such as Espoo.

“The money we have received from the association for the basic activities of the association has been so modest that we have had to reduce the activities aimed at the membership year by year,” says Executive Director Huttunen.

Stean inspectors found that the AIA did not adequately control the use of funds distributed to member associations. The allegations concerning the control of leprosy were minor, as the grants were not required to be recovered.

The audit report was completed in October last year. A group of member associations then called for an extraordinary federation meeting on suspicion of abuse.

At a meeting last week, the boards of the AIA and the Allergy Foundation were replaced due to mistrust.

“The activities of the union came from the bush, and you shouldn’t be anywhere like that. We were of the opinion that the government should resign and now it would probably be worth looking at whether the employees have been aware of the activities, ”Pirkko Luntta emphasizes.

Iris Huttunen says that the associations are still rubbing off the hard salaries of the union’s management team, among other things.

“Things are still pending, of course. Hopefully, the new government will be able to rectify things, because there may still be a lot of repayments for the union, ”Huttunen weighed.

Stea’s recovery is now limited to 2018. Stea’s audit for the other two years (2017 and 2019) will be completed in the spring. The amount to be recovered can therefore triple.

The union also has another contract ahead.

“Trust must be restored to our member associations and the membership of associations,” Luntta emphasizes.